St. Johnsbury Barracks / Simple Assault

CASE#: 20A405508
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: October 25, 2020 at approximately 1837 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chamberlin Rd, Ryegate
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Michael Giordano
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, NY
VICTIM: Michael Bean
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 25, 2020 at approximately 1837 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported assault on Chamberlin Rd in Ryegate, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and learned that Michael Giordano (25) assaulted Michael Bean (65), resulting in pain to Bean. Giordano was taken into custody and transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear in Caledonia Criminal Court on January 4, 2021 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge of Simple assault.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: January 4, 2021 at 0800
COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.