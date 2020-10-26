Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A405508

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel                          

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                      

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: October 25, 2020 at approximately 1837 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chamberlin Rd, Ryegate

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Michael Giordano                                               

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, NY

 

VICTIM: Michael Bean

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 25, 2020 at approximately 1837 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported assault on Chamberlin Rd in Ryegate, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and learned that Michael Giordano (25) assaulted Michael Bean (65), resulting in pain to Bean. Giordano was taken into custody and transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear in Caledonia Criminal Court on January 4, 2021 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge of Simple assault.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: January 4, 2021 at 0800            

COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

