Suspect Charged in Newbern Shooting Death

DYER COUNTY – A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Newbern Police Department, and the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office into a weekend shooting incident has resulted in a West Tennessee man being charged with murder.

At the request of 29th District Attorney General Danny Goodman, TBI Special Agents began investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning in Newbern. Just before 1:30 a.m., officers with the Newbern Police Department and deputies with the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at a business located in the 100 block of Smith Street. Upon arrival, Robert Brandon (DOB 1/23/71) was found deceased. During the course of the investigation, Terence Jamal Robinson (DOB 8/23/88) was identified as the individual responsible for the crime.

TBI Agents obtained a warrant for Terence Robinson, charging him with one count of First Degree Murder. At this time, Robinson remains at large. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.