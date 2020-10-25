Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Announces Additional HHS Resources To Mitigate COVID-19 In El Paso

October 25, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) activated additional resources to help combat COVID-19 in the El Paso region. These resources will arrive this week and are based on needs assessments and communication between the local medical community and state and federal officials. 

HHS is deploying two 35-person Disaster Medical Assistance Teams (DMATs) and a Trauma Critical Care Team (TCCT). Additionally, HHS is deploying Regional Emergency Coordinators from the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response to El Paso and to the Texas State Operations Center to assist with the coordination of federal assets to support this mission.

"Texas is grateful to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for providing these crucial resources and for working alongside state and local officials to combat the spread of COVID-19 in El Paso," said Governor Abbott. "We are working closely with our federal and local partners to meet the needs of the El Paso community and ultimately bring hospitalizations down."

