xFyro Announces Launch of xFyro ANC, First-Ever AI-Powered True Wireless Earbuds

Audio innovator xFyro announced the launch of its new artificial intelligence-powered true wireless earbuds this week at xfyro.com.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The xFyro ANC also feature IPX5 water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0, and 100-hour battery life.

Renowned headphone manufacturer xFyro has launched the newest in its line of premium true wireless headphones, the xFyro ANC. The earbuds feature cutting-edge wireless technology, an ergonomic fit, water resistance, oversized graphene drivers, and 100 hours of battery life. The earbuds’ most advanced feature is its Transparency ANC Mode, which utilizes artificial intelligence to filter noises from the environment to the listener without interrupting their audio experience.

The groundbreaking ANC technology is the first of its kind and will be especially beneficial to listeners who live in urban areas or work in collaborative spaces. Listeners will be able to remain aware of critical noises like sirens, alarms, and car horns without any interruption to their music. They will even be able to have conversations with others without pausing their audio. The xFyro AI uses its beamforming microphone to distinguish voices that are directed towards, passing them through to the ear, while blocking background voices as ambient noise.

“Headphones were originally intended for the studio, but for decades we’ve used them to define our experience on the go,” said James Durant, PR Manager for xFyro. “We realized that the medium needed adaptation. Our music has become the soundtrack to our lives, yet wearing headphones can be hazardous in certain situations. Not only that, but it’s frustrating to have to press pause every time you walk down a busy street, go to a shop, or chat at the gym. With xFyro ANC, you will never have to press pause on your soundtrack again. Our AI lets in the sounds you need to hear and keeps everything else out.” The xFyro ANC true wireless earbuds are now available for purchase at a limited 50% off launch price at xfyro.com.

xFyro engineers taught their AI algorithm to listen to over 6000 distinct sounds and categorize them into critical and ambient categories depending on volume, orientation, and frequency. If a sound reaches the critical threshold, the AI will allow that isolated sound to pass through the noise cancellation barrier and into the ear. As the sound passes through, the listener’s music will not be interrupted, but the volume will drop slightly to give precedence to the critical sound.

Apart from the exclusive AI ANC system, xFyro ANC feature two additional listening modes: Standard ANC (non-AI) and no ANC.

The standard ANC mode offers listeners 30 dB of noise cancellation. At 50% more ANC power than Apple’s AirPods Pro, xFyro’s standard ANC mode allows listeners to completely isolate themselves with their audio. This mode does not allow ambient noise to pass through.

The no-ANC mode delivers the classic listening experience with no noise cancellation. This mode is ideal for when the listener is already in a quiet environment, as it conserves the most battery life.

To complement its ANC modes, xFyro ANC have been equipped with oversized graphene drivers. These speakers are 40% larger than those found in other true wireless earbuds and deliver a more dynamic audio range. The use of graphene, an incredibly strong yet sensitive nanomaterial, allows for greater volume and clearer, artifact-free audio akin to studio headphones.

Bluetooth 5.0 provides top-quality wireless range and uninterrupted clarity for music and calls. This is the latest and most advanced wireless technology available in commercial headphones. Bluetooth 5.0 offers a wireless range of up to 30 feet as well as increased speed and bandwidth.

xFyro features an unprecedented 100 hours of audio playback, ensuring listeners are able to listen for extended periods of time without connecting to a power source. The earbuds, when fully charged, offer up to 10 hours of continuous playback. The charging case holds an additional 90 hours. Even with the AI Transparency Mode active, listeners will still enjoy up to 8 hours of playback per charge.

Additional notable features of the xFyro ANC include:

● Ergonomic Fit: Designed by ergonomic specialists, xFyro ANC’s inner-ear fit is snug, tight, and comfortable. The earbuds ship with three different ear tip sizes.

● IPX5 Waterproofing: xFyro ANC are suitable for all weather conditions, including heavy rain.

● Dual Beamforming Mic: Make calls and give voice commands with ease. The AI-assisted dual beamforming mic picks up the user’s voice regardless of their surroundings.

● Digital Assistant Access: Access Google or Siri to call, text, or surf the web hands-free. A simple tap to the earbud allows the user to access their mobile device via voice commands.

xFyro ANC are now available for a special launch price of 50% off. Learn more about these AI-powered headphones and get yours today at https://xfyro.com/.

About xFyro

xFyro is an audio engineering firm based in New York. Once a small brand, xFyro grew quickly into a leader in the audio industry after bursting onto the scene in 2018 with the release of the xFyro Aria. These true wireless headphones became an instant success after raising 2M on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo.

Since then, xFyro has continued to manufacture acclaimed audio technology such as the xFyro xS2 and xFyro ORION. The brand has been featured in publications such as Entrepreneur, CNN, NBC News, HuffPost, Digital Trends, and the New York Post.

xFyro is proud to announce its newest true wireless innovation, the xFyro ANC headphones, featuring custom ANC technology powered by artificial intelligence.

To learn more about xFyro and to find the right xFyro headphones for you, visit https://xfyro.com/.

