Luxiny Products Now Available for Wholesale Purchase on Abound

An industry leader in luxurious and naturally derived skincare products has made its products available on wholesale.

KIMBALL, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Luxiny today announced that its products are now available for wholesale purchase on Abound.

"We are very excited about this," Luxiny Founder and CEO Kelly Zinzo said.

Zinzo explained that Abound is a better way to shop wholesale.

"Shop hand-picked products that are ideal for your store," Zinzo said, before adding, "Browse brands who share similar values to you and your customers. Plus, enjoy free returns and net 60 terms."

Zinzo went on to encourage individuals to open their Abound account with Luxiny, a Leaping Bunny certified company, to get $100 toward its product line.

Luxiny's products include: Glycolic Acid Skincare Collection including Facial Cleanser and Toner, Moisturizers, Natural Soap Bars, Soap Savers, and more.

"We're excited to offer online wholesale ordering and net 60 terms through Abound," Zinzo reiterated. "For a limited time, get a $100 credit and free shipping for a year when you open your account on Abound through us."

As for how customers rate Luxiny's products, one customer identified as April in her review of one of the company's products, the Glycolic Acid Face Wash Exfoliating Cleanser and Facial Toner Set, highly recommends it.

"The smell is clean and fresh, the face soap is creamy and lathers well, and the toner is awesome," she said. "I've had it about a month now and can tell my skin is getting clearer and bright. My pores are definitely smaller. I will be purchasing again after these bottles are done."

But she isn't the only one raving about Luxiny's products.

A second customer identified as Rachel Glenn said, "I noticed how soft and clean my skin felt the first time I used these products. I would recommend this to anyone. I will be ordering again."

For more information, please visit luxiny.com/pages/about-us.

About Luxiny

Luxiny Skincare Products carries luxurious natural and naturally derived products that treat your skin using only the highest quality ingredients. The Luxiny team takes pride in providing amazing products and delivering excellent Customer Service for their customers.

Contact Details:

Kelly Zinzo

Founder and CEO

48 Airport Drive

Kimball, MI 48074

United States

Phone: (810) 479-9247

Source: Luxiny