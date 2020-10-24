Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 24 October 2020, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,696,285) deaths (40,922), and recoveries (1,394,094) by region:
Central (59,604 cases; 1,132 deaths; 52,959 recoveries): Burundi (553; 1; 472), Cameroon (21,570; 425; 20,117), CAR (4,862; 62; 1,924), Chad (1,423; 96; 1,234), Congo (5,156; 92; 4,400), DRC (11,122; 304; 10,473), Equatorial Guinea (5,079; 83; 4,962), Gabon (8,901; 54; 8,479), Sao Tome & Principe (938; 15; 898)
Eastern (201,216; 3,748; 127,419): Comoros (517; 7; 494), Djibouti (5,528; 61; 5,393), Eritrea (461; 0; 405), Ethiopia (92,229; 1,400; 46,118), Kenya (47,843; 884; 33,421), Madagascar (16,810; 238; 16,215), Mauritius (435; 10; 386), Rwanda (5,062; 34; 4,806), Seychelles (153; 0; 149), Somalia (3,897; 102; 3,166), South Sudan (2,876; 56; 2,655), Sudan (13,733; 836; 6,764), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (11,163; 99; 7,269)
Northern (460,540; 13,001; 336,654): Algeria (55,630; 1,897; 38,788), Egypt (106,230; 6,176; 98,713), Libya (53,384; 774; 29,619), Mauritania (7,638; 163; 7,301), Morocco (190,416; 3,205; 157,175), Tunisia (47,214; 784; 5,032), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (788,070; 20,316; 704,223): Angola (8,829; 265; 5,108), Botswana (4,578; 21; 927), Eswatini (5,831; 116; 5,485), Lesotho (1,934; 43; 961), Malawi (5,885; 183; 5,287), Mozambique (11,748; 82; 9,234), Namibia (12,501; 133; 10,748), South Africa (712,412; 18,891; 643,523), Zambia (16,095; 346; 15,179), Zimbabwe (8,257; 236; 7,771)
Western (186,855; 2,725; 172,839): Benin (2,557, 41; 2,330), Burkina Faso (2,433; 65; 1,969), Cape Verde (8,198; 94; 7,034), Côte d'Ivoire (20,405; 121; 20,100), Gambia (3,659; 119; 2,660), Ghana (47,601; 314; 46,824), Guinea (11,635; 71; 10,474), Guinea-Bissau (2,403; 41; 1,782), Liberia (1,393; 82; 1,278), Mali (3,444; 132; 2,620), Niger (1,215; 69; 1,128), Nigeria (61,882; 1,129; 57,190), Senegal (15,525; 321; 14,082), Sierra Leone (2,343; 74; 1,782), Togo (2,162; 52; 1,586)