The State of Hawaii Office of Veterans’ Services is working with clients over the phone

Posted on Oct 23, 2020 in News, News Release, Press Releases

Office of Veterans’ Services is performing all services through email, phone or Microsoft Teams.  If you require assistance with DD214 search, exemption for car registration or property tax information or a telephone appointment with a counselor please call (808) 433-0420 or email us at ovs.hawaii.gov  Thank you very much for your patience and understanding.

