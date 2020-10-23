The State of Hawaii Office of Veterans’ Services is working with clients over the phone
Office of Veterans’ Services is performing all services through email, phone or Microsoft Teams. If you require assistance with DD214 search, exemption for car registration or property tax information or a telephone appointment with a counselor please call (808) 433-0420 or email us at ovs.hawaii.gov Thank you very much for your patience and understanding.