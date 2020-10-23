Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Encore Capital Group, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Encore Capital Group, Inc. (“Encore” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ECPG). The investigation focuses on the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 8, 2020, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) filed a complaint alleging that Encore and its subsidiaries violated a consent order “by suing consumers without possessing required documentation, using law firms and an internal legal department to engage in collection efforts without providing required disclosures, and failing to provide consumers with required loan documentation after consumers requested it.” On this news, the price of Encore shares declined by $3.59 (or 7.80%) to close at $42.29 on September 9, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Encore securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

