Increased COVID-19 community testing efforts ongoing in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – In partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is announcing additional free COVID-19 testing at various sites in Missouri in a regular, weekly pattern.

These new testing sites are part of national surge testing efforts, and will temporarily increase federal support to areas in Missouri where there have been recent increased levels of new cases and hospitalizations related to the ongoing outbreak. These sites are also located in higher population areas that consistently have had a high demand during state-hosted community testing events.

The new testing sites are located in Columbia (Boone County), Cape Girardeau (Cape Girardeau County), Branson (Taney County), Lee’s Summit (Jackson County) and St. Louis City. Additional information about testing dates and times is below.

Overall, Missouri has seen significant increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and can benefit from additional opportunities to identify new cases, especially for those who are asymptomatic. HSS and DHSS will perform surge testing in these locations at no charge to those tested.

Testing at these surge locations is available to anyone – including those experiencing symptoms; those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and anyone who is worried about possibly having the virus. Individuals seeking testing do not need to be a resident of the city or county where these testing sites are located. Individuals under 18 years of age must have a parent or legal guardian present to consent to testing.

Individuals seeking COVID-19 testing at any of these sites should pre-register for testing in advance at: www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. While on-site registration will be accommodated, pre-registration is preferred. Individuals tested at one of these sites must provide a telephone number, but an email address and an identification card are not required.

Testing site details:

Columbia, Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., (beginning October 26) Memorial Baptist Church 1634 Paris Road

Branson, Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., (beginning October 27) Cox Health 121 Cahill Rd

St. Louis City, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (beginning November 3) Affinia Healthcare 3930 S. Broadway

Cape Girardeau, Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., (beginning October 29) Arena Park 410 Kiwanis Drive

Lee’s Summit/Jackson County, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., (beginning October 29) 616 NE Douglas, Lee’s Summit

Information for individuals seeking testing:

Those tested should receive test results in approximately 3 and 5 days.

When test results are available, individuals will receive an email notification to log into the website to view their results. While an email address is not required to register, it may assist some individuals in accessing their results faster due to the notification to an email address. There is not a phone number to call for results.

The DHSS COVID-19 Hotline cannot assist individuals wishing to register for any of these site but will continue to be available to assist in registration for ongoing community testing efforts hosted by the State, which has a different schedule each week. Information on community testing can be found at health.mo.gov/communitytest.

