Providence man arraigned in Providence County District Court for murder

Providence, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Providence man was arraigned in Providence County District Court today on charges stemming from the September 24, 2020 killing of Corey Vargas in Providence.

Michael Domenech (age 25) was arraigned in Sixth Division District Court, charged with one count each of murder, assault with intent to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

It is alleged that Domenech stabbed and killed Corey Vargas on September 24, 2020 during an attempted robbery.

Domenech was later arrested on October 10, 2020 in Pine Valley, California by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. Domenech was then extradited back to Rhode Island, where he was arraigned today.

Domenech was also presented before the Court as a violator of a previously imposed sentence. In 2017, Domenech pleaded nolo contendere to one count of distribution of crack cocaine and was sentenced to four years at the ACI with two years to serve and the balance of the sentence suspended with probation.

Domenech is currently being held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI). His next scheduled court date is on October 30, 2020 for a determination of attorney hearing.

The case is being investigated by the Providence Police Department.

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

###