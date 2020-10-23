Governor Abbott Delivers Remarks At New Amazon Fulfillment Center In Waco

October 23, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks at the future site of Amazon's 700,000 square-foot robotics fulfillment center in Waco. Announced today, the fulfillment center is the largest capital investment in the City of Waco and is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs. The Governor spoke of Texas' business-friendly environment and highlighted the economic success Amazon's investment will bring to the community. The Governor was joined by Greater Waco Chamber President/CEO Matt Meadors, Amazon's General Manager Evan Luscher, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, and City of Waco Councilmember John Kinnaird.

"The Lone Star State is proud to celebrate another economic achievement for Central Texas with Amazon's new investment in Waco," said Governor Abbott. "Texas continues to thrive as the nation's premier destination for companies like Amazon thanks to our skilled workforce, diverse economy, and business-friendly model that promotes economic growth. This facility is the latest milestone in the strong partnership between Amazon and Texas, and I look forward to seeing the prosperity this facility will bring to the Waco community."

Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 43,000 jobs in Texas and invested more than $16.9 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to employees. Amazon’s investments have contributed more than $18.8 billion in GDP to the Texas economy and have helped create over 49,000 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s direct hires – from jobs in construction and logistics to professional services. Over 116,000 small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Texas are growing their businesses with Amazon. The company has greatly expanded their reach throughout Texas this year alone, with announcements of new facilities in areas such as Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, El Paso, and now Waco.