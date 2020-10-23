NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / NEGLIGENT OPERATION / DLSC

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20B502777

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: October 23, 2020, at approximately 1300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 & Lime Kiln Road in the Town of New Haven

VIOLATION: "Operating after suspension or revocation of license," a violation of

Title 23 VSA 674, "Negligent operation," a violation of Title 23 VSA 1091

ACCUSED: John Cunningham

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 23, 2020, at approximately 1300 hours, the

Vermont State Police were advised of a be on the lookout for an erratic operator

on US Route 7 near the intersection with Lime Kiln Road. State Police made

contact with the described vehicle in the city limits of Vergennes. The operator

was identified as John Cunningham (46) of Bristol. During the motor vehicle stop, it was determined Cunningham did not possess a valid driver's license. Cunningham was issued a criminal citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: December 14, 2020, at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

