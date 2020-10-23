Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 622 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,901 in the last 365 days.

NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / NEGLIGENT OPERATION / DLSC

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B502777

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein                              

STATION: New Haven Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: October 23, 2020, at approximately 1300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 & Lime Kiln Road in the Town of New Haven

VIOLATION: "Operating after suspension or revocation of license," a violation of

Title 23 VSA 674, "Negligent operation," a violation of Title 23 VSA 1091

 

ACCUSED: John Cunningham                                              

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 23, 2020, at approximately 1300 hours, the

Vermont State Police were advised of a be on the lookout for an erratic operator

on US Route 7 near the intersection with Lime Kiln Road. State Police made

contact with the described vehicle in the city limits of Vergennes. The operator

was identified as John Cunningham (46) of Bristol. During the motor vehicle stop, it was determined Cunningham did not possess a valid driver's license. Cunningham was issued a criminal citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the aforementioned charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: December 14, 2020, at 1230 hours            

COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A      

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Christopher Hein

New Haven Barracks, B Troop

Vermont State Police

802-388-4919  x2768

Christopher.hein@vermont.gov

 

 

You just read:

NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / NEGLIGENT OPERATION / DLSC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.