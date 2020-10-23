NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / NEGLIGENT OPERATION / DLSC
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B502777
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: October 23, 2020, at approximately 1300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 & Lime Kiln Road in the Town of New Haven
VIOLATION: "Operating after suspension or revocation of license," a violation of
Title 23 VSA 674, "Negligent operation," a violation of Title 23 VSA 1091
ACCUSED: John Cunningham
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 23, 2020, at approximately 1300 hours, the
Vermont State Police were advised of a be on the lookout for an erratic operator
on US Route 7 near the intersection with Lime Kiln Road. State Police made
contact with the described vehicle in the city limits of Vergennes. The operator
was identified as John Cunningham (46) of Bristol. During the motor vehicle stop, it was determined Cunningham did not possess a valid driver's license. Cunningham was issued a criminal citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: December 14, 2020, at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Christopher Hein
New Haven Barracks, B Troop
Vermont State Police
802-388-4919 x2768