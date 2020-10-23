Public invited to Nov. 6 Interstate Bridge Replacement Program steering group kickoff meeting

Kelliann Amico, IBRP media lead, 503-705-6203

Part 2 of the kickoff set for Nov. 30

Anyone interested in the bi-state Interstate Bridge Replacement Program can attend the Executive Steering Group’s (ESG) introductory meeting from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6. This virtual meeting is the first of two kickoff sessions, with the second meeting scheduled for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30.

This meeting will be hosted in Zoom in an effort to follow the states’ social distancing guidelines for slowing the spread of COVID-19. It will also be livestreamed on YouTube, and those without internet access will have the option to call in to listen to the meeting. Meeting materials and instructions for participation are available on the Executive Steering Group page.

The Oregon and Washington departments of transportation are convening the 12-member steering group to provide regional leadership recommendations on key program issues of concern to the community. The advisory body includes senior representatives from both state departments of transportation, TriMet, C-TRAN, Oregon Metro, the Southwest Regional Transportation Council, the cities of Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington, and the Ports of Portland and Vancouver. These parties have a direct role in the integrated, multimodal transportation system around the Interstate Bridge. A community representative from each state will also serve on the group.

At the kick-off meetings the steering group will:

Receive progress updates from the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program team.

Review a draft Executive Steering Group charter.

Discuss equity considerations.

Review recommended steps to form a Community Advisory Group.

Public input on agenda items is welcome for each steering group meeting and can be shared via email, phone or online during the meeting:

Email comments to interstatebridge@wsdot.wa.gov with “ESG Public Comment” in the subject line.

Call 360-905-1560 and state “ESG Public Comment” in your message.

Facilitators will provide an opportunity for online participants to give input during the meeting. More information is available on the Executive Steering Group page.

Comments received by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4 will be shared with the committee ahead of the meeting. All comments received prior to or at the meeting will be included in the meeting summary.

To request an accommodation, such as materials in alternate formats, please contact the program team at 360-905-1560 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting.

Free, temporary internet access is available throughout Washington for those who do not have broadband service. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot visit: www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/