Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,897 in the last 365 days.

The Ensign Group Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call for Thursday, October 29, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign(TM) group of companies, which provide skilled nursing services, senior living services, rehabilitative care services and other healthcare services, announced today that it expects to issue its third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Conference Call

Ensign invites current and prospective investors to tune into a live webcast to be held the following day, Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, during which Ensign's management will discuss Ensign's third quarter 2020 performance.

To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or other statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors section of the Ensign website at http://investor.ensigngroup.net. The webcast will be recorded, and will be available for replay via the website until 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, November 27, 2020.

About Ensign(TM)

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 226 healthcare facilities, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.

Primary Logo

You just read:

The Ensign Group Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call for Thursday, October 29, 2020

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.