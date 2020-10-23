Governor calls for Public Probity Law compliance

Huambo, ANGOLA, October 23 - The governor of central Huambo province, Lotti Nolika, this Thursday advised the new directors and local officials to observe the Law of Public Probity. ,

As she said, the aim is to provide a public service that can reassure the population and justify the availability of the money, despite the difficulties.

Addressing the new members of the government recently sworn in, she stressed collective work, harmony, a sense of responsibility and commitment to the cause, as the main assumptions of governance.

According to Lotti Nolika, the oath of allegiance to the Fatherland, apparently a simple sentence, carries a deep feeling that demands of managers abstinence from personal issues, giving primacy to the collectivity.

In particular, the governor recommended that municipal administrators always take due account of issues related to the health, education and access routes, especially links to the fields of cultivation, in order to stimulate local production and, at the same time, facilitate the flow of products.

They swore an oath to the Motherland, followed by the signing of the term of office, ratified by the governor, entities from various government areas in the province.