Alcohol-free Guinness Beer Set to be Available Online in the USA with Beyond Spirits LLC by 2021

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guinness Beer Zero ABV goes on sale in 4-440ml can pack in off-licences, and Waitrose and Morrisons supermarkets from Monday in the UK, before being rolled out to other retailers. But US consumers will have to wait until next spring to enjoy the new version of the popular Irish stout on draft available at Beyond Spirits LLC.



Even before lock-down, an increasing number of brewers offered more no- and low-alcohol alternatives. At the same time, Covid-related restrictions have increased consumers’ thirst for hangover-free options as drinking habits have become home-based.

Using a process that has taken four years to develop, brewers at its St James’s Gate site in Dublin begin by making Guinness to the traditional 261-year old recipe – with water, barley, hops, and yeast – before tweaking it to remove the alcohol through cold filtration.

The launch highlights our long-held commitment to innovation, experimentation, and bravery in brewing, harnessing the power of our brewers and hand-picked ingredients to create an alcohol-free beer that is 100% Guinness but 0% alcohol.”

Low-alcohol wines and spirits are also proving attractive to consumers. It is estimated there are about 70 no-alcohol spirits brands in the UK and the world, up from zero in 2011 when Arkay Beverages launched the world’s first alcohol-free collection of 24 alcohol-free spirits flavored drinks and its famous alcohol-free whisky.

About Beyond Spirits Market Place

Beyond Spirits aims to become the world’s largest alcohol-free spirits marketplace where major alcohol-free spirits and beer brands will be available today; Beyond Spirits is Arkay Beverages’ official distributor for the US and Canada.

About ArKay Beverages Alcohol-Free Spirits

Since 2011, Arkay Beverages has been fine-tuning various zero-proof spirit recipes, including vodka, tequila, gin, whisky, bourbon, and brandy, among many others, for the appreciation of fine liquor without the alcohol.

ArKay, the world's first alcohol-free, liquor-flavored drink, is designed for everyone to enjoy. The exceptional taste of liquor without the alcohol content makes it a perfect beverage day or night. ArKay has 0% alcohol, and it is designed to allow individuals with medical conditions or religious beliefs that prohibit alcohol consumption and drink. Imagine being able to enjoy your favorite liquor drink at parties without worrying about drinking and driving. You won't miss a thing, as ArKay tastes and looks exactly like traditional liquor. It is suitable for drinking straight-up, on the rocks, or with your favorite mixers.

