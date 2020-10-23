Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
KS Bancorp, Inc. (KSBI) Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- SMITHFIELD, N.C., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KS Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCBB: KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the “Bank”), announced unaudited results for the third quarter of 2020.

The Company reported net income of $1,145,000 or $1.03 per diluted share, an increase of 17.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to net income of $976,000 or $0.88 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $3.0 million, or $2.74 per diluted share compared to $2.7 million, or $2.44 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020, was $3.8 million as compared to $3.3 million for the comparable period in 2019. Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $745,000, compared to $810,000 for the comparable period ended September 30, 2019. Noninterest expense was $3.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared $2.9 million in the comparable period in 2019. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $45,000 during the third quarter 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net interest income was $10.9 million, compared to $9.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Noninterest income was $2.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $2.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Noninterest expense was $9.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $8.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

The Company’s unaudited consolidated total assets increased $74.6 million, to $478.3 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $403.7 million at December 31, 2019. Net loan balances increased by $53.9 million, or 17.5%, to $361.8 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $307.9 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in loans was primarily due to market demand and the Bank provided $29.3 million of payroll protection plan loans (PPP) in the second quarter, 2020.   The Company’s investment securities totaled $63.7 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $67.1 million at December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased $67.4 million to $394.3 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $326.9 million at December 31, 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, there was a $65.8 million increase in core deposits and a $2.4 million increase in brokered funding. Total stockholders’ equity increased $3.9 million or 14.41% from $26.8 million at December 31, 2019 to $30.7 million at September 30, 2020, as a result of accumulated other comprehensive gains and increase in net income.
        
Nonperforming assets consisted of $1.2 million nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2020, representing less than 0.50% of the Company’s total assets. The Company had no foreclosed real estate owned at September 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2020 totaled $4.3 million, or 1.16% of total loans, including the PPP loans originated. Excluding the PPP from the total loans, the allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2020 was 1.26% of loans.

Commenting on the third quarter results, Harold Keen, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank, stated, “With all the stress and uncertainty experienced during the third quarter of 2020 for each of us personally and as a Company, the financial results bring some reassurance that KS Bancorp’s growth and returns remain on track for a sound year.  Our team members have excelled at providing quality service to individuals and businesses challenged by COVID-19, while balancing all the changes we have experienced at home, especially those with young school aged children.  We continue to focus on our customers and safety during these unsettled times.” 

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share for stockholders of record as of October 30, 2020, with payment to be made on November 9, 2020.  

KS Bank continues to be well-capitalized according to regulatory standards with total risk-based capital of 14.55%, tier 1 risk- based capital of 13.30%, common equity tier 1 risk- based capital of 13.30%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.89% at September 30, 2020. The minimum levels to be considered well capitalized for each of these ratios are 10.0%, 8.0%, 6.5%, and 5.0%, respectively.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp’s sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full service community bank serving the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, mortgage products and trust services. There are nine full service branches located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, and Four Oaks, North Carolina. In addition, KS Trust Services has a presence in Waynesville and Wilmington, NC. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. 

Contact: Harold T. Keen Regina J Smith
President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
(919) 938-3101 (919) 938-3101


 
KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
       
       
    September 30, 2020   December 31,
    (unaudited)   2019*
                 
    (Dollars in thousands)
  ASSETS              
                 
  Cash and due from banks:              
  Interest-earning $ 2,728     $ 3,306  
  Noninterest-earning   32,877       9,317  
  Time Deposit   100       100  
  Investment securities available for sale, at fair value   63,712       67,150  
  Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   1,851       1,763  
  Presold mortgage in process of settlement   359       -  
  Loans   366,006       311,911  
  Less allowance for loan losses   (4,252 )     (4,057 )
    Net loans   361,754       307,854  
       
  Accrued interest receivable   2,086       1,145  
  Property and equipment, net   8,706       8,032  
  Other assets   4,169       4,990  
       
      Total assets $ 478,342     $ 403,657  
       
  LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
       
  Liabilities    
    Deposits $ 394,314     $ 326,918  
    Long-term borrowings   48,248       46,248  
    Accrued interest payable   251       396  
    Accrued expenses and other liabilities   4,837       3,268  
       
      Total liabilities   447,650       376,830  
       
  Stockholder's Equity:    
     Common stock, no par value, authorized 20,000,000 shares;    
  1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019   1,359       1,359  
     Retained earnings, substantially restricted   27,998       25,291  
     Accumulated other comprehensive income   1,335       177  
       
      Total stockholders' equity   30,692       26,827  
       
      Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 478,342     $ 403,657  
       
  * Derived from audited financial statements    
       


KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
               
               
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
     2020    2019    2020    2019
                 
    (In thousands, except per share data)  
Interest and dividend income:            
  Loans $ 4,280     $ 4,024     $ 12,658     $ 11,863  
  Investment securities            
  Taxable   269       334       899       1,053  
  Tax-exempt   57       34       138       88  
  Dividends   21       24       66       75  
  Interest-bearing deposits   4       36       18       145  
    Total interest and dividend income   4,631       4,452       13,779       13,224  
                                 
Interest expense:            
  Deposits   521       766       1,858       2,293  
  Borrowings   314       399       1,026       1,272  
    Total interest expense   835       1,165       2,884       3,565  
                                 
    Net interest income   3,796       3,287       10,895       9,659  
               
Provision for loan losses   45       -       160       25  
                               
    Net interest income after            
      provision for loan losses   3,751       3,287       10,735       9,634  
                                 
Noninterest income:            
  Service charges on deposit accounts   352       402       1,020       1,107  
  Fees from presold mortgages   51       67       85       160  
  Gain on Sale of Investments   4       -       4        
  Other income   338       341       1,025       1,104  
    Total noninterest income   745       810       2,134       2,371  
                                 
Noninterest expenses:            
  Compensation and benefits   1,838       1,789       5,433       5,279  
  Occupancy and equipment   347       338       1,084       964  
  Data processing & outside service fees   246       217       700       665  
  Advertising   17       39       60       113  
  Other   587       473       1,722       1,545  
    Total noninterest expenses   3,035       2,856       8,999       8,566  
                                 
    Income before income taxes   1,461       1,241       3,870       3,439  
               
Income tax   316       265       832       736  
                               
    Net income $ 1,145     $ 976     $ 3,038     $ 2,703  
                                 
  Basic and Diluted earnings per share $ 1.03     $ 0.88     $ 2.74     $ 2.44  

Primary Logo

You just read:

