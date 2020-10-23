Mountain Peaks Family Practice Delivers Outstanding Service

In over 250 Google reviews, Mountain Peaks Family Practice earns 4.6 out of 5 stars. Here's what satisfied parties say about Mountain Peaks.

This is the best place to go for your health needs.” — Desiree S.

OREM, UT, USA, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Peaks Family Practice (www.mountainpeaksfamilypractice) enjoys a customer satisfaction rating of 4.6 out of 5. The staff at Mountain Peaks Family Practice have been servicing Utah Valley patients for many years and understand the importance of having a team of professionally trained doctors to care for you and your family.

Here are a few highlights from over 250 Google reviews.

In recommending Mountain Peaks, Desiree S. wrote, “This is the best place to go for your health needs. They have been serving my family for years and they go above and beyond. I would highly recommend going here!”

Another satisfied party, Rebecca R. wrote the following in her review: “I love Mountain Peaks Family Practice. Lisa Hall, NP, came into the office [for a procedure] on her day off since it needed to be done and that was the day I could come. She went above and beyond helpful....My doctor, Dr. Durrans, has also been great.”

Another person with the online name of “The Gaming Kid” wrote, “My brother referred me. I referred my wife. I am now referring everyone [to Mountain Peaks].”

Based on COVID-19 concerns, Mountain Peaks Family Practice remains open for in-clinic visits, telemedicine calls, and even curbside visits.

Look online for more about Mountain Peaks Family Practice. You can also find more Google reviews here. at