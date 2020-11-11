WorkInjuryRights.com Now Accepting Workers’ Compensation Claims from Amazon Warehouse Employees Injured On-the-Job

According to official figures, Amazon—which operates dozens of warehouses around the country—had a serious injury rate of 7.7 per 100 employees in 2019.

CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, USA, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During a time when health and safety have become chief concerns worldwide, injury rates are on the rise at Amazon warehouses. As Amazon operates multiple fulfillment centers in Florida, this issue hits close to home for the workers’ compensation law firm WorkInjuryRights.com.

Recent data from the Center for Investigative Reporting, obtained by Reveal, confirms that on-the-job accidents at Amazon fulfillment centers occur at almost double the rate considered the industry standard. The situation seems to worsen during Amazon’s busy seasons, namely around Prime Day and the holidays.

Reports from 150 Amazon warehouses show that the company documented 14,000 injuries that were serious enough to keep workers home in 2019. Former employees have suggested that speed is the cause of these incidents. Concerningly, they have also claimed the number of injuries is significantly higher than what the company indicates.

Despite the numbers, Amazon appears to be doing everything it can to downplay the incidents. Not only has the company regularly declined to share its records with the public, but it has repeatedly insisted that it’s focused on creating a safe working environment for its warehouse staff. Employees have refuted these claims, however, arguing that the company isn’t being as transparent about its safety protocols as it should be.

Surprisingly, injuries appear to be higher at warehouses that leverage technology to automate production processes. Amazon has recently pushed automation as a means of securing a safer work environment, but the statistics suggest the opposite is true. Speaking anonymously on PBS, a former Amazon safety manager backed this claim, theorizing that warehouse workers can’t keep up with robots and that the speed discrepancy is at least partially responsible for the rise in injuries.

About WorkInjuryRights.com

