James McKiernan Lawyers Honored as Top Ten Personal Injury Law Firm in California

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James McKiernan Lawyers, a Personal Injury Law Firm based in San Luis Obispo, has recently been named one of the Top Ten Personal Injury Law Firms in the state of California by Attorney and Practice Magazine.

With over 30 years of experience in the San Luis Obispo area, James McKiernan Lawyers has an impressive record of success that led to earning this distinction. Having handled over 30,000 cases, the firm has obtained settlements and verdicts on behalf of clients that total over $200 million, a number that continues to grow.

James McKiernan Lawyers represents families & victims who have been wrongfully injured in accidents or events outside of their control. The firm skillfully represents clients in their fight for justice and the maximum compensation they deserve with the best personal injury representation available.

Although personal injury settlements themselves depend on many factors—such as judges, juries, and the other parties involved in the case—the attorneys at James McKiernan Lawyers do everything possible to obtain a fair settlement for every party they represent.

Some of the firm’s many practice areas include elder abuse and neglect, wrongful death, catastrophic injuries, product liability claims, and motor vehicle accidents. James McKiernan Lawyers also embraces diversity, employing bilingual lawyers that speak both English and Spanish, allowing them to help a greater variety of California residents with personal injury cases.

The firm was founded over 30 years ago by James McKiernan, a seasoned personal injury attorney who is also a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum. This forum consists of the top attorneys in the United States who have been awarded millions of dollars in settlements. Inclusion in this group is reserved for those at the very top of their profession, and James McKiernan Lawyers has earned their spot at this elite table.

The key to the firm’s success lies in their hiring of only the most experienced and knowledgeable attorneys that pride themselves on understanding the intricacies of personal injury lawsuits in California.

The firm also begins working on cases immediately after receiving them, which allows its attorneys to get to the root of each personal injury claim in a timely and efficient manner by quickly gathering information, witness statements, and evidence. Their sustained record of success led to Attorney and Practice Magazine bestowing James McKiernan Lawyers with their Top Ten Personal Injury Law Firm in California honors.

Personal injury clients in need of the best legal representation available should contact James McKiernan Lawyers at their website or call 800-200-HURT (4878).

James McKiernan Lawyers makes it their mission to handle all personal injury cases efficiently and effectively. The firm understands the value of resolving personal injury claims as simply and quickly as possible while ensuring that clients get the full compensation they deserve.

Located at 755 Santa Rosa Street, Suite 200 San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, with offices also in Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, Lompoc, Santa Maria, Santa Ynez, and Santa Barbara; the firm makes its presence well known throughout the state of California.

For over 30 years, the San Luis Obispo personal injury attorneys at James McKiernan Lawyers have represented clients across California who have received injuries due to the negligence or wrongful conduct of another and deserve compensation for their suffering.

For more information, please visit the James McKiernan Lawyers website at https://www.jamesmckiernanlawyers.com/ or call 800-200-HURT (4878).