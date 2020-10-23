DATCP Launches “Consumer Protection 101" Program

​Release Date: October 23, 2020

Media Contact: Ti Gauger, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5007

MADISON – In an effort to increase access to consumer protection information and tips for young adults, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has launched a new program: Consumer Protection 101 (CP101.) Designed as an introduction to important consumer topics that affect young adults and college students, CP101 delivers engaging content using video micro-lessons posted to YouTube and social media channels.

“The Consumer Protection 101 course is designed to introduce young adults to the practical basics of a wide variety of consumer protection issues," said Lara Sutherlin, Administrator, Division of Trade and Consumer Protection. “Covering relevant topics such as rental agreements, fraud prevention, and cybersecurity, CP101 can help young adults avoid losing money to fraud and help prepare them to make important consumer decisions."

Many consumers think scams mostly affect older adults, but reports to the Federal Trade Commission's Consumer Sentinel tell a different story. People in their 20s and 30s, a cohort that roughly encompasses the millennial generation, are 25% more likely to report losing money to fraud than people 40 and over.

Through videos, social media posts, and content on the CP101 webpage, DATCP will share information and tips to help young adults safely navigate many important consumer protection topics and protect themselves from unfair practices and fraud in the marketplace.

