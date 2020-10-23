Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Africa: Decrease in COVID-19 deaths in the African Region

The number of COVID-19 cases in the WHO African Region is now at 1,262,476, with 28,601 deaths. The number of new deaths decreased by 37%, with South Africa reporting 46% of total. For more detailed analysis, read our most recent COVID-19 Situation Report.

10 countries account for 86% (1,080,986) of reported COVID-19 cases in the African Region: South Africa, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Algeria, Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Madagascar & Zambia. South Africa accounts for 56% of cases.

Full report: http://bit.ly/2TfNApZ

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

