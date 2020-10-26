Texas Children's Awarded Inaugural Survivorship Champion's Prize

Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Centers Long-Term Survivor Program team accepts the Survivorship Champion’s Prize.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s Cancer Cause is proud to name Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Centers Long-Term Survivor Program as the recipient of the inaugural Survivorship Champion’s Prize, in recognition of the Program’s innovative work to provide comprehensive, integrated care for childhood cancer survivors.

“The groundbreaking work at Texas Children’s is serving as a model for survivorship programs and services across the country,” said Children’s Cancer Cause Program Director Julie Taylor. “Their efforts are maximizing quality of life of childhood cancer survivors, furthering research on late effects, and educating survivors with critical resources and tools like Passport for Care.”

The $10,000 Survivorship Champion’s Prize is to be awarded annually to a group, program, or institution making significant advances in programs and services to provide life-long health maintenance for survivors of pediatric cancers. The award recognizes the importance of the unique challenges associated with the post-treatment services for these survivors, especially as they transition to non-oncology adolescent and/or adult health care services.

“Our team is so honored to be selected for this year’s Champion’s Prize, and grateful for the opportunity made possible through this generous donation to support programs for our diverse population of survivors,” said Dr. Maria Monica Gramatges, Co-Director of the Texas Children’s Long-Term Survivor Program.

Thanks to the generosity of the Stewart family, three other top-scoring applicants are also being recognized with smaller awards in special categories of distinction:

- For Impact: The HEROS Clinic for Childhood Cancer Survivorship at Yale School of Medicine;

- For Collaboration: Children’s Wisconsin Next Steps Survivorship Program; and

- For Scalability: LITE Program for Pediatric Cancer Survivors at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey.

The Survivorship Champion’s Prize is a component of the Stewart Initiative for Childhood Cancer Survivors, a new program of the Children’s Cancer Cause, launching on October 26th. Children’s Cancer Cause will formally recognize all four institutions at our signature fundraising event on November 5, which is being held virtually this year due to COVID-19.

Children’s Cancer Cause, formerly known as the Children’s Cause for Cancer Advocacy, is the leading national advocacy organization working to achieve access to less toxic and more effective pediatric cancer therapies; to expand resources for research and specialized care; and to address the unique needs and challenges of childhood cancer survivors and their families. Children’s Cancer Cause leads efforts to ensure that these needs and perspectives of children with cancer are integrated into the highest deliberations on health care and cancer policy at the federal level.