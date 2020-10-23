Wawa and Philadelphia Eagles Extend Partnership Through 2024

Wawa Continues as Official Hoagie of the Philadelphia Eagles

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Philadelphia Eagles and Wawa, Inc., today announced a new multi-year agreement, continuing Wawa’s status as the “Official Hoagie of the Philadelphia Eagles” for five more seasons.



As part of the deal, Wawa and the Eagles will team up on season-long promotions to bring unique experiences to fans, including special Eagles wrap on Wawa hoagies during football season.

“Philly will always be our hometown, and we are deeply committed to serving communities in and around the city. We have always felt a special connection with the Philadelphia Eagles since we not only share many of the same fans, but share cultures based on teamwork and delighting our customers,” said Chris Gheysens, President & CEO of Wawa, Inc. “We have a passion for our teams, our city and hoagies and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles, and to support our hometown team for several years to come.”

“Wawa’s commitment to serving its customers is as much a part of our region’s tradition and history as Eagles football,” said Catherine Carlson, Philadelphia Eagles Senior Vice President, Revenue and Strategy. “Whether it’s the superior customer service, the warm welcome you get upon walking into your local Wawa, or the iconic Junior, Shorti and Classic Hoagie, Wawa is dedicated to caring for and fueling our community. We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Wawa and are grateful for their support of the Eagles Autism Challenge over the past three years.”

The Eagles and Wawa will celebrate fans all season long by offering special promotions, including opportunities to win Eagles tickets, autographed merchandise and unique experiences. Wawa hoagies will be wrapped in special Eagles-themed hoagie wrap in all Philadelphia market stores each season.

“Wawa is committed to supporting the events and institutions that play a leading role or have a significant impact in the region,” said Gheysens. “And while we are proud to support our team on the field, we are also passionate about supporting our hometown team off the field as we work together to enrich our community together. For the past three years, we have also been a proud partner of the Eagles Autism Challenge by sponsoring the Junior (10-mile), Shorti (30-mile) and Classic (50-mile) bike ride with funds raised benefitting research and support for families impacted by autism.”

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.

