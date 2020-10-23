Armanino Named Salesforce.org Registered Partner

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP , one of the top 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., recently announced it was named a Salesforce.org Registered Partner for the Nonprofit sector. A part of Salesforce, Salesforce.org is dedicated to creating measurable business solutions for nonprofit, educational and philanthropic organizations to have a greater impact on the world. Salesforce.org customers who partner with Armanino benefit from the Nonprofit Cloud and Education Cloud, specialized versions of Salesforce to deliver value and success across these domains.



“We are pleased to become a Salesforce.org Registered Partner and excited that our substantial work and deep expertise in the Nonprofit industry and the Salesforce ecosystem is recognized,” said Tom Mescall, partner-in-charge of consulting at Armanino. “Salesforce is clearly a solutions-oriented leader, and we hope this new partnership will expand our ability to assist more charities in achieving measurable business results.”

Both Armanino and Salesforce recognize the importance of nonprofit organizations and giving, each investing in their own charitable giving arms – the Armanino Foundation and Salesforce.org. Through these foundations, grants are given to worthy community groups and causes, and employees donate time each year volunteering on projects. Both understand the unique finance challenges nonprofit organizations face and offer high-value solutions fit to budget.

To learn more about how nonprofit organizations can benefit from a Salesforce solution, please visit: https://www.armaninollp.com/software-solutions/software-products/salesforce/

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP (www.armaninollp.com) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Global, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group (www.amfmediagroup.com), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital (www.intersectcapitalllc.com), is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

Contact: Kyle McGuire

AMF Media Group

925-790-2788