Compass Cleaning Solutions Named Finalist of 2020 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics
Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest (BBB) has named Compass Cleaning Solutions as a finalist for the 2020 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics.TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest (BBB) has named Compass Cleaning Solutions as a finalist for the 2020 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics. This award is sponsored by Desert Financial Credit Union with the goal of raising awareness in marketplace ethics. It honors businesses who have consistently operated with integrity and have established a trustworthy relationship with members of their local community and industry.
“At Compass Cleaning Solutions, it is our goal to provide accommodating, professional and compassionate cleaning services to each and every one of our commercial clients,” said CEO Cheri Derryberry. “To be recognized as a finalist of the 2020 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics proves that our employees and CCS franchisees have taken this to heart and consistently strive to provide ethical, innovative and green cleaning solutions for residents of Tempe, AZ and the surrounding cities. Going forward, our organization will continue to deliver a customer-oriented cleaning experience and will remain as one of the leading forces in the commercial cleaning industry.”
The BBB Torch Awards for Ethics were established to recognize outstanding businesses that maintain a solid commitment to ethics and trust in the marketplace. An independent panel of volunteer community leaders selects companies based on criteria chosen by the International Association of Better Business Bureaus.
All finalists were required to complete an evaluation where they demonstrated their commitment to ethics in the following six categories:
1. Transformation at the Top: Leadership Commitment to Ethical Practices
2. Reinforce & Build: Communications of Ethical Practices
3. Unite the Team: Leadership Practices to Unify the Organization
4. Steer Performance: Organizational Commitment to Performance Management Practices
5. Treasure People: Organizational Commitment to Ethical Human Resource Practices
6. Enthusiastically Re-invest!: Organizational Commitment to the Community
“Ethics play a vital role in the success of a business, especially during a pandemic. For 18 years, BBB has been recognizing companies for their solid commitment to doing things right in their companies and industries,” said Shelley Bradley, Director of Signature Events for BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest. “This year’s finalists represent BBB’s community of trustworthy businesses that operate with integrity at the forefront.”
BBB made the critical decision to change this year’s in-person celebratory event to a virtual format due to their commitment to public health and safety. Throughout October, finalists and judges will be recognized through a visual digital campaign on BBB’s social media channels.
To view the complete list of this year’s BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Finalists and to view the announcement of winners on October 28, please visit the BBB website.
About Compass Cleaning Solutions
Compass Cleaning Solutions provides commercial and janitorial cleaning services to businesses and organizations in Tempe, AZ and the surrounding cities. From carpet cleaning to coronavirus disinfection services, the commercial cleaning team at Compass Cleaning Solutions has the skills and experience to complete a wide range of cleaning projects with expediency and efficiency. Additionally, the company prides itself on providing the highest standards in commercial cleaning, including using the latest and most innovative cleaning techniques and technologies.
The exceptional work delivered by Compass Cleaning Solutions explains why many Phoenix businesses and organizations view the company as an essential part of their operations. The cleaners at Compass Cleaning Solutions are customer-focused and take a proactive approach to achieving and maintaining customer satisfaction. This level of professionalism and productivity explains why the company continues to grow and achieve new levels of success after being in business for nearly two decades.
About Better Business Bureau Serving Pacific Southwest
For more than 100 years, Better Business Bureau (BBB) has been helping people find businesses and charities they can trust. In 2019, people turned to BBB more than 358 million times by checking more than 232 million business profiles - all available to the public for free at bbb.org.
Incorporated locally in 1938, BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest covers Greater Arizona and Southern California with key campuses in Phoenix, San Diego, Newport Beach, Prescott, Yuma and Lake Havasu City. BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest is supported by over 19,000 BBB Accredited Businesses, making it one of the largest BBB nationwide. Businesses that earn BBB Accreditation contractually agree and adhere to high standards of ethical business practices in the marketplace. BBB provides objective expertise and educational programs on topics affecting marketplace trust.
