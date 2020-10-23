CrowdLustro, An Equity Crowdfunding Aggregator And Research Platform, Announces Official Launch
CrowdLustro, a web-based equity crowdfunding aggregator and crowdsourced diligence platform, announced its official launch today.CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrowdLustro, a web-based equity crowdfunding aggregator, announced its official launch today. CrowdLustro offers a well-organized searchable database that brings every crowdfunding deal from every platform together. Investors have been actively investing in equity crowdfunding since its inception with the passage of the JOBS Act in 2016. Since then, nearly $500M has been raised through crowdfunding with a record breaking Q3 in 2020. With the Securities and Exchange Commission considering raising the cap to $5M, the crowdfunding industry is expected to continue this surge.
"After several record-breaking quarters for Reg CF filings and a significant increase in the number of FINRA registered crowdfunding portals, we decided it was time to take CrowdLustro out of beta and officially launch the service." - JB Joseph, Co-Founder of CrowdLustro
With over 60 FINRA regulated portals, and many others launching, investors and investments often get lost in a vast sea of deals. CrowdLustro solves this problem by aggregating all deals from all platforms in one view. Investors can search by industry, security type, platform, offering type, timestamp, and location for smarter and more transparent investment hunting.
With so many deals being offered on so many platforms, being able to make the most informed decision on where to invest your money can feel chaotic, especially for novice investors. To address this problem, CrowdLustro has created a contributor model which features Wall Street style report drafting tools for users to create and share their own diligence reports with other users and site visitors, creating a path to success for this generation of Robin Hood investors.
"CrowdLustro is actively working towards establishing much needed research and due diligence infrastructure in the equity crowdfunding industry. Investors have many deals to choose from and too few resources available to help them vet deals they're considering investing in." - Michael Knox, President of Gold Ridge Asset Management & CrowdLustro Founding Investor
With CrowdLustro, investors can now harness, and contribute to, the wisdom of the crowd in a manner similar to the well-established Seeking Alpha service for publicly traded companies.
CrowdLustro aggregates equity and debt crowdfunding deals from all crowdfunding portals. CrowdLustro is designed to facilitate research of the various Title III crowdfunding deals in one place and features alerts and portfolio functions. In addition, research related to each deal is provided by the "crowd" through our vetting of experienced small company investors who provide their own research and analysis of crowdfunding deals to help everyone better understand terms, returns, and risks associated with these types of investments.
