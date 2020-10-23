Kanetix.ca Rebrands to RATESDOTCA

Canada’s go-to source to comparison shop insurance and money products, Kanetix.ca, has a new name: RATESDOTCA

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kanetix.ca, Canada’s premier comparison website for insurance products, announced today it has rebranded to RATESDOTCA.



While the name may have changed, the company's mission to help Canadians make better insurance and money decisions remains the same. With over 50 companies in its insurance partner network, RATESDOTCA and its affiliates are Canada’s largest family of comparison sites serving over 8 million customers each year.

While the branding officially changes to RATESDOTCA today, the website has been undergoing continual improvements to its products and user experience to ensure that Canadians have a quick and seamless experience when shopping for insurance products as well as mortgages and credit cards.

Earlier this month, the company also rolled in RateSupermarket.ca, the Kanetix Ltd. family’s personal finance focussed site into RATESDOTCA to centralize the best comparison products across both insurance and money product lines.

Strategy and creative for the rebranding effort was led by Toronto-based creative shop Zulu Alpha Kilo. The rebranding is not just cosmetic. By creating a fresh, modern, distinctly Canadian identity to go along with the updated tools and technologies, consumers can expect the best shopping experience to help them compare rates and get the information and resources they need to make informed decisions.

“For over 20 years, we have been dedicated to helping Canadians make better insurance and money decisions,” said Leonie Tait, Vice-President of Marketing at RATESDOTCA. “By rebranding Kanetix.ca to RATESDOTCA, we not only offer our consumers a fresh new look, but we bring together our leading insurance and money comparison products all under one site. We believe that having the best of our comparison technology in one place will help consumers save time and money.”

The RATESDOTCA brand was developed through a collaborative process that reflects the company’s passion for simplifying what is often perceived as a confusing industry. The new site is intuitive and easy to use, making it quick for consumers to find what they’re looking for so they can get on with their busy lives.

On RATESDOTCA, Canadian consumers can compare and get a better rate on a variety of financial products, including:

Car insurance

Home, condo, and tenant insurance

Travel insurance

Life, critical illness, and health and dental insurance

Mortgages

Credit cards

Savings and investments like GICs, RRSPs, TFSAs and bank accounts



About RATESDOTCA

RATESDOTCA is Canada's leading rate comparison website that offers a quick and simple digital experience to compare the widest selection of insurance and money products in the market. Get a better rate on car, home, and travel insurance, mortgage, and credit cards all in one location. RATESDOTCA aims to help Canadians make better insurance and money decisions so they can save time and money to spend on what really matters to them. Headquartered in Toronto, RATESDOTCA is located at 360 Adelaide Street West, Suite 100, Toronto, Ontario, M5V 1R7. @RATESDOTCA

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact:

Tracy Truong, Proof Strategies for RATESDOTCA

ttruong@getproof.com

(416) 602-7072

Cameron Penner, Proof Strategies for RATESDOTCA

cpenner@getproof.com

(416) 969-2705