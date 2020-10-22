Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,834 in the last 365 days.

EU-Japan Economic Partnership (EPA) Progress Seminar - save the date

Japan 24 - 26 November 2020

The European Union Delegation to Japan is organizing the EU-Japan Economic Partnership (EPA) Progress Seminar which will be held through a series of online webinars.

The EPA Progress Seminar will seek to take stock of the progress on the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement and will bring together representatives from academia, industry and trade associations, as well as the public sector. The EPA Progress Seminar will take place over three days, with each day covering a different aspect of the EPA and inviting a varied panel of speakers.

Topics that will be covered:

Day 1 (November 24 – 09:00-10:00 am CET/16:00-17:00 pm JST)

  • Presentation of EPA Progress Report
  • Presentation of Business Survey
  • Success stories

Day 2 (November 25 – 09:00-10:00 am CET/16:00-17:00 pm JST)

  • Leather and footwear market in Japan

Day 3 (November 26 – 09:00-10:00 am CET/16:00-17:00 pm JST)

  • Presentation of Guide on Public Procurement

Each study/report will be introduced by one of the experts and is followed by contributions from business discussants and a Q&A session.

Please save the date, and we will follow-up shortly with a more detailed programme and information on how to register. We would be grateful if you could disseminate this save the date among your colleagues and other stakeholders in your network.

You just read:

EU-Japan Economic Partnership (EPA) Progress Seminar - save the date

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.