EU-Japan Economic Partnership (EPA) Progress Seminar - save the date

Japan 24 - 26 November 2020

The European Union Delegation to Japan is organizing the EU-Japan Economic Partnership (EPA) Progress Seminar which will be held through a series of online webinars.

The EPA Progress Seminar will seek to take stock of the progress on the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement and will bring together representatives from academia, industry and trade associations, as well as the public sector. The EPA Progress Seminar will take place over three days, with each day covering a different aspect of the EPA and inviting a varied panel of speakers.

Topics that will be covered:

Day 1 (November 24 – 09:00-10:00 am CET/16:00-17:00 pm JST)

Presentation of EPA Progress Report

Presentation of Business Survey

Success stories

Day 2 (November 25 – 09:00-10:00 am CET/16:00-17:00 pm JST)

Leather and footwear market in Japan

Day 3 (November 26 – 09:00-10:00 am CET/16:00-17:00 pm JST)

Presentation of Guide on Public Procurement

Each study/report will be introduced by one of the experts and is followed by contributions from business discussants and a Q&A session.

Please save the date, and we will follow-up shortly with a more detailed programme and information on how to register. We would be grateful if you could disseminate this save the date among your colleagues and other stakeholders in your network.