Hubbell Incorporated Declares 8% Dividend Increase and New Share Repurchase Program

/EIN News/ -- Shelton, CT, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) today declared an 8% increase in the common stock dividend rate. The new annual payment of $3.92 per share, or $0.98 per quarter, compares to the former rate of $3.64 per share, or $0.91 per quarter. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2020. 

Additionally, the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase authorization up to $300 million. This new program is set to expire in October 2023.

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of high quality, reliable electrical and utility solutions for a broad range of customer and end market applications. With 2019 revenues of $4.6 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT. 

Contact:     Dan Innamorato
                   Hubbell Incorporated
                   40 Waterview Drive
                   P.O Box 1000
                   Shelton, CT 06484

