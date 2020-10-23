Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Promotes Nebraska’s Hunting Opportunities

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Gov. Ricketts promotes hunting in Nebraska in a new video. Click here.

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission released a new video promoting hunting across Nebraska.  The video will be promoted across state agency social media platforms to encourage more people to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors.  It can be accessed by clicking here.

 

“Nebraska is a great hunting state,” said Gov. Ricketts in the video.  “We have abundant natural resources—very diverse from one end of the state to the other.  If you’re looking for a great hunting experience, you want to come here.”

 

Notable hunting seasons coming up include:

 

  • Special Youth Pheasant Hunts: Oct. 24-25, 2020 on 19 Wildlife Management Areas across Nebraska
  • Fall Turkey: Sept. 15-Jan. 31, 2021
  • Pheasant and Quail: Oct. 31-Jan. 31, 2021
  • Deer:
    • Archery: Sept. 1, 2020 – Dec. 31, 2020
    • November firearm: Nov. 14, 2020 – Nov. 22, 2020
    • Muzzleloader: Dec. 1, 2020 – Dec. 31, 2020
    • Antlerless Late Season: Jan. 1, 2021 – Jan. 15, 2021

 

Nebraska has more than 1.2 million acres of publicly accessible lands for hunting and offers $8 deer and turkey youth permits for both resident and non-resident hunters ages 15 and younger.  More information can be found at http://outdoornebraska.gov/.

 

