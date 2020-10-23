Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,838 in the last 365 days.

AIA honors cutting-edge designs with 2020 Education Facility Design Award

Recipients’ designs enhance student learning experiences.

/EIN News/ -- Washington, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institute of Architects' (AIA) Committee on Architecture for Education (CAE) is recognizing 11 projects for state-of-the-art designs of schools and learning centers.

The Education Facility Design Award jury selected six facilities for its Awards of Excellence and five projects for its Awards of Merit. Complete details for each project are available on AIA’s website.

In order to be eligible for AIA’s Awards of Excellence, the architect must demonstrate exemplary practice. Additionally, the design must meet a host of criteria, including enhancing learning in classrooms; balancing function with aesthetics; establishing a connection with the environment; being respectful of the surrounding community; demonstrating high-level planning in the design process; and integrating sustainability in a holistic fashion. Awards of Excellence were bestowed upon the following:

•             Charles Library at Temple University, Philadelphia | Stantec | Snøhetta – Joint Venture

•             Geffen Academy at UCLA, Los Angeles | KoningEizenberg Architecture

•             The Lamplighter School Innovation Lab, Dallas | Marlon Blackwell Architects

•             Linde Center for Music and Learning, Lenox, Massachusetts | William Rawn Associates, Architects, Inc.

•             Reeds Spring Middle School, Reeds Spring, Missouri | Dake Wells Architecture

•             Tarbut V’Torah expansion, Irvine, California | LPA,  Inc.

Projects selected for the Awards of Merit are recognized for being of superior quality. This year’s recipients include:

•             Amherst College New Science Center, Amherst, Massachusetts | Payette

•             Canyon View High School, Waddell, Arizona | DLR Group

•             MIT Theater Arts, Cambridge, Massachusetts | designLAB architects

•             The Mubuga Primary School, Ruhengeri, Rwanda | MASS Design Group

•             Salish Coast Elementary, Port Townsend, Washington | Integrus Architecture

Visit AIA’s website for more information on the Education Facility Design Awards.  High resolution images are available upon request. 

About AIA

Founded in 1857, AIA consistently works to create more valuable, healthy, secure, and sustainable buildings, neighborhoods, and communities. Through more than 200 international, state and local chapters, AIA advocates for public policies that promote economic vitality and public wellbeing.

AIA provides members with tools and resources to assist them in their careers and business as well as engaging civic and government leaders and the public to find solutions to pressing issues facing our communities, institutions, nation, and world. Members adhere to a code of ethics and conduct to ensure the highest professional standards.

Matt Tinder
The American Institute of Architects
2026267462
mtinder@aia.org

You just read:

AIA honors cutting-edge designs with 2020 Education Facility Design Award

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.