Investors Of Super Micro Computer Since At Least October 2017 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty claims involving certain officers and/or directors of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“Super Micro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SCMI).

The investigation concerns whether certain officers and/or directors of Super Micro breached their fiduciary duties by, among other things, improperly recognizing revenue, concealing sales and accounting misconduct, and issuing false statements regarding the accuracy of the Company’s financial reporting.

If you have continuously held Super Micro stock since at least October 2017 and wish to discuss Kehoe Law Firm’s investigation or have questions about your potential legal rights, please contact Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, securities@kehoelawfirm.com, to learn more about the investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

