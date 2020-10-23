Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 22 October
As of 1pm on 22 October, the Western Cape has 3247 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 114 534 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 106 979 recoveries.
|
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
|
114 534
|
Total recoveries
|
106 979
|
Total deaths
|
4308
|
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
|
3247
|
Tests conducted
|
649469
|
Hospitalisations
|
538 with 111 of these in ICU or high care
Cape Metro Sub-districts:
|
Sub-district
|
Cases
|
Recoveries
|
Western
|
10388
|
9557
|
Southern
|
10253
|
9375
|
Northern
|
7084
|
6662
|
Tygerberg
|
13905
|
13112
|
Eastern
|
10701
|
10025
|
Klipfontein
|
9524
|
8818
|
Mitchells Plain
|
9099
|
8563
|
Khayelitsha
|
8465
|
8012
|
Total
|
79419
|
74124
Sub-districts:
|
District
|
Sub-district
|
Cases
|
Recoveries
|
Garden Route
|
Bitou
|
658
|
627
|
Garden Route
|
Knysna
|
1610
|
1538
|
Garden Route
|
George
|
3778
|
3510
|
Garden Route
|
Hessequa
|
346
|
315
|
Garden Route
|
Kannaland
|
142
|
131
|
Garden Route
|
Mossel Bay
|
2524
|
2391
|
Garden Route
|
Oudsthoorn
|
1570
|
1398
|
Cape Winelands
|
Stellenbosch
|
2202
|
2057
|
Cape Winelands
|
Drakenstein
|
4550
|
4277
|
Cape Winelands
|
Breede Valley
|
3527
|
3375
|
Cape Winelands
|
Langeberg
|
1194
|
1129
|
Cape Winelands
|
Witzenberg
|
1659
|
1570
|
Overberg
|
Overstrand
|
1697
|
1611
|
Overberg
|
Cape Agulhas
|
315
|
289
|
Overberg
|
Swellendam
|
357
|
345
|
Overberg
|
Theewaterskloof
|
1234
|
1158
|
West Coast
|
Bergrivier
|
499
|
447
|
West Coast
|
Cederberg
|
173
|
165
|
West Coast
|
Matzikama
|
671
|
572
|
West Coast
|
Saldanha Bay Municipality
|
1484
|
1368
|
West Coast
|
Swartland
|
1693
|
1582
|
Central Karoo
|
Beaufort West
|
834
|
743
|
Central Karoo
|
Laingsburg
|
143
|
133
|
Central Karoo
|
Prince Albert
|
34
|
33
Unallocated: 2221(2091 recovered)
Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.
The number of tests conducted has shown a significant increase in update. This is due to the addition of historical testing data, as we work to review data and ensure its accuracy. These historical tests were largely negative and therefore do not impact our case numbers in any significant way.
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 7 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4308. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.
Issued by: Western Cape Office of the PremierDistributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.