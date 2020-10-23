Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 22 October

As of 1pm on 22 October, the Western Cape has 3247 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 114 534 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 106 979 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 114 534 Total recoveries 106 979 Total deaths 4308 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 3247 Tests conducted 649469 Hospitalisations 538 with 111 of these in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district Cases Recoveries Western 10388 9557 Southern 10253 9375 Northern 7084 6662 Tygerberg 13905 13112 Eastern 10701 10025 Klipfontein 9524 8818 Mitchells Plain 9099 8563 Khayelitsha 8465 8012 Total 79419 74124

Sub-districts:

District Sub-district Cases Recoveries Garden Route Bitou 658 627 Garden Route Knysna 1610 1538 Garden Route George 3778 3510 Garden Route Hessequa 346 315 Garden Route Kannaland 142 131 Garden Route Mossel Bay 2524 2391 Garden Route Oudsthoorn 1570 1398 Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 2202 2057 Cape Winelands Drakenstein 4550 4277 Cape Winelands Breede Valley 3527 3375 Cape Winelands Langeberg 1194 1129 Cape Winelands Witzenberg 1659 1570 Overberg Overstrand 1697 1611 Overberg Cape Agulhas 315 289 Overberg Swellendam 357 345 Overberg Theewaterskloof 1234 1158 West Coast Bergrivier 499 447 West Coast Cederberg 173 165 West Coast Matzikama 671 572 West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 1484 1368 West Coast Swartland 1693 1582 Central Karoo Beaufort West 834 743 Central Karoo Laingsburg 143 133 Central Karoo Prince Albert 34 33

Unallocated: 2221(2091 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

The number of tests conducted has shown a significant increase in update. This is due to the addition of historical testing data, as we work to review data and ensure its accuracy. These historical tests were largely negative and therefore do not impact our case numbers in any significant way.

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 7 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4308. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier