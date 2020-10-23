Kinetic GPO Announces Formal Partnership with Municipalities of Saskatchewan
The partnership will combine two cooperative purchasing leaders for combined savings and value for MASH and Broader Public Sector entities.
In the broader public procurement sector, we have found these two companies to be highly complementary, which will become even more clear as we take a methodical approach to operate the organization”CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinetic GPO is pleased to announce the Municipalities of Saskatchewan, formerly known as Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA), will be transitioning its group purchasing platform, CentralSource, to Kinetic GPO.
Kinetic GPO is a cooperative purchasing organization established for Public Sector and MASH entities across Canada. The company’s specific purpose is to reduce procurement cost by leveraging the purchasing power of group buying and saving members time by simplifying steps to procure.
The organization Municipalities of Saskatchewan is the voice of Saskatchewan hometowns, with one of its core functions offering purchasing programs that can reduce the cost of operations for municipal governments.
“In the broader public procurement sector, we have found these two companies to be highly complementary, which will become even more clear as we take a methodical approach to operate the organizations,” says Chris Penny, CEO of Kinetic GPO. “We are very excited about this joint partnership.”
The Municipalities of Saskatchewan’s prior group purchasing platform, CentralSource, (formerly SUMAdvantage), was originally created to harness the purchasing power of Saskatchewan’s hometowns. By joining forces, with Kinetic GPO, the value for members of both organizations is expanded to include:
• A greater selection of vendors
• Leveraged national buying power
• Additional resources
• National expertise
• Continued commitment to compliance
• Stronger contracts
"Our mission at Kinetic GPO has always been to be stewards to the MASH sector,” Penny states. “This includes being focused on compliance, while helping public entities maximize efficiencies through collaborative purchasing. Our discussion with Municipalities of Saskatchewan revealed the alignment of the two organizations in our mission of providing savings, efficiency, and value to Broader Public Sector entities.”
“We are very excited about what we will collectively be able to do to increase the benefit to our collective members across Canada,” Penny continues. “Kinetic GPO has a strong contract portfolio that includes commodities such as Information Technology, Roofing, HVAC, MRO, Building Supplies, Playground Equipment, Tractors, Managed Print, Auto Parts, Uniforms, Lawn Equipment, Janitorial Supplies, and others that will help deliver value to Municipalities of Saskatchewan members."
What does this mean for Municipalities of Saskatchewan members?
This acquisition, effective October 16, 2020, gives Municipalities of Saskatchewan members access to Kinetic GPO’s national contracts. Kinetic GPO’s contracts are competitively bid, evaluated, and awarded using a fair, open, and transparent solicitation process that ensures compliance with the trade agreements. Information on Kinetic GPO’s contracts can be found by visiting their website or on LinkedIn.
Members can continue to access CentralSource programs, now powered by Kinetic GPO, on the Municipalities of Saskatchewan website.
What does this mean for Kinetic GPO members?
Kinetic GPO members will have additional resources to help collaborate with their procurement needs. Kinetic GPO now has an office in Regina, SK, which enables greater visibility throughout the Prairies and Western Canada. Furthermore, Kinetic GPO members will benefit from additional buying power, resulting from the Municipalities of Saskatchewan members joining Kinetic GPO. Kinetic GPO has several upcoming solicitations that will continue to drive value to members across all of Canada. The company’s process, policies, and procedures will continue to remain fair, open, and transparent.
About Kinetic GPO
Kinetic GPO is a Canadian-based leading national purchasing cooperative, providing world class compliant government procurement resources and solutions to Broader Public Sector and MASH entities across Canada. This includes organizations such as municipalities, provinces, hospitals, school districts, higher education institutions, and nonprofit entities.
