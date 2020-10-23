Remotebond Launches Platform to Support Global Remote Work
The service is the ultimate resource to create a barrier-free landscape for hiring and working remotely.
With the ongoing pandemic, I’ve seen a huge increase in the number of people looking for remote work and, as such, have addressed this issue with the creation of Remotebond”EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A service called Remotebond is launching a brand-new platform that supports remote work across the globe.
— Erhan Karadeniz
Remotebond is an online platform that brings together a global community of remote workers and employers. The platform enables users to post, and search for, available remote jobs – dramatically shaping the future of remote work.
“Now, more than ever, job seekers are looking for remote work postings to either supplement their income, gain income while traveling, or to test-drive a new career,” says founder of Remotebond, Erhan Karadeniz. “With the ongoing pandemic, I’ve seen a huge increase in the number of people looking for remote work and, as such, have addressed this issue with the creation of Remotebond. I believe my new platform will dramatically change the landscape of working and hiring remotely.”
With Remotebond, users are easily able to start working and hiring remotely to join the future of remote work. Employers can quickly post remote jobs to the site for just $25, enabling them to find qualified and talented freelancers from anywhere in the world.
“Whether you’re a remote company looking to hire, or whether you’re looking for your next remote opportunity, I have created a platform that provides a variety of jobs with new listings added daily,” states Karadeniz. “By promoting your remote work opportunities through the platform, you can reach qualified candidates like never before. Register now to secure your talent as soon as today.”
For more information about Remotebond, or to register as a remote job hunter or job seeker, please visit https://remotebond.com.
About the Company
Founded by entrepreneur and global workforce advocate, Erhan Karadeniz, Remotebond is specifically designed to bring job seekers and employers together through its sophisticated remote job listing platform.
To Karadeniz, Remotebond is more than just a job board – it is an online community with a common goal of helping passionate freelancers and employers to share knowledge and shape the future of work.
Contact Information
Erhan Karadeniz
Remotebond
+31 611334706
erhan@remotebond.com