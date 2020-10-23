Announcing New Super Money Saving Chrome Browser Extension by SuperSaverMama.com
EINPresswire.com/ -- SuperSaverMama Chrome browser extension will feature historical access to trending deals, exclusive offers, coupon codes auto apply and more!
SuperSaverMama, the largest online coupon aggregator platform, today introduced its new saving money Chrome browser extension. Our network of coupons brings maximum savings from stores almost anywhere in the world.
SuperSaverMama Chrome Browser Extension Money Saving Features:
No more searching for coupon codes: Our chrome coupon extension automatically finds and uses the best codes when users check out to save consumers the most money on each purchase.
Exclusive coupons from hundreds of shops: Coupon extension users can access SSM exclusive coupons from hundreds of supported stores. Coupon codes will be automatically applied when users check out online.
Access to SuperSaverMama deals: The SuperSaverMama homepage features the best-of best deals available on the web at any time, that are vetted and voted on by its network of users. The coupon extension will feature early access to deals poised to hit the Frontpage, and early access to those offers will be exclusively available for viewing through the SuperSaverMama browser extension.
Access to the best coupons vouched for by millions of SuperSaverMama users: When users shop online, The SuperSaverMama browser extension will display the best deals and coupons for more than 6, 000 participating retailers, brands, and restaurants including SHEIN, Huawei, YouTube Television, and AliExpress, all on the side of one's shopping window so users can see the best offers, uninterrupted.
About SuperSaverMama: Super Saver Mama, a young coupon aggregator, works for the legitimacy with vigorous zeal. We bring the fresh coupon codes and discounts from all brands, making it an exclusive deal that a buyer won’t find anywhere else. Debuting ourselves in the vouchers and coupons industry, with the spirit of serving the best and nothing less than the best.
Syed Ali Naqi
Syed Ali Naqi
SuperSaverMama
+1 832-749-6788
outreach@supersavermama.com