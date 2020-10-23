Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. (BWMG) Announces Product Availability on Amazon.com

/EIN News/ -- Pompano Beach, Florida, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brownies Marine Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BWMG), a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of tankless dive equipment and high pressure air and industrial compressors in the marine industry, announced today that its BLU3 revolutionary line of ultra-portable tankless diving systems will be available on Amazon.com. The company recently shipped their first product to Amazon Prime and is expected to be available for shipping in the next week. Brownie’s Marine has also created their own store front on Amazon, which was approved and is currently live.



­­­­Robert Carmichael, President and CEO, stated, “Our BLU3 line of tankless diving system is a critical stage in providing full vertical integration of the diving experience for the consumer. The Nemo and future iterations of the product are perfect ways to get people into the water, and start their diving experience. We continue to execute on our growth strategy and are excited about broadening our reach through product availability on Amazon. This has been a priority for our team as Amazon is the leading venue for consumer shopping today.”

About Brownie’s Marine Group

Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc., is the parent company to a family of innovative brands with a unique concentration in the industrial and recreational diving industry. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, tests, manufactures, and distributes recreational hookah diving, yacht-based scuba air compressors and nitrox generation systems, and scuba and water safety products in the United States and internationally. The Company has three subsidiaries: Trebor Industries, Inc., founded in 1981, dba as “Brownie’s Third Lung”; BLU3, Inc.; and Brownie’s High-Pressure Services, Inc., dba LW Americas. The Company is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida.

For more information, visit: www.BrowniesMarineGroup.com .

