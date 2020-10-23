Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 situation update as of 22nd October 2020

In the post 24 hours, Malawi has registered ten new COVID-19 case, two new recoveries, and no new deaths. The new cases are a locally transmitted Infections: six are from Mzimba North Health District (identified through a study on COVID-19 and their samples were collected between and 26 August to 8 September 2020), three from Blantyre Health District, and one is from Lilongwe Health District.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 5,874 cases including 183 deaths. Of these cases, 1,167 are imported infections and 4,707 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 4,764 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 927. The average age of the cases being 36.6 years, the youngest case is aged 1 month, the oldest being 98 years old and 68.4% are male. On testing, 554 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours: cumulatively, 59,052 tests have been conducted in the country so far.

As the public is ware that everyone is at risk of contracting COVID-19, but let me remind the public that COVID-19 is often more severe in older people and/or those that have health conditions like lung or heart disease, diabetes (sugar disease), hypertension (high BP). TB and HIV, asthma or conditions that affect their immune system. It is important ensure that the chronic condition you live with is under control; this means ensuring you are regularly taking medication for diabetes (sugar disease), hypertension (high BP), HIV, TB and asthma. If you are at high risk stay at home, practice preventive measures to minimize your risk of infection and if you are not at high risk, do your part to prevent the spread of coronavirus to those who are. Let us protect the vulnerable populations.

Let me remind the public that to effectively reduce and stop the coronavirus from spreading, there is need for a collective effort to contain the pandemic by comprehensively following all the preventive and containment measures. The following preventive measures should be our daily routine regardless of status: frequent handwashing with soap, proper wearing of mask, avoiding over- crowded places, practicing cough and sneeze etiquette, staying home if you have flu like symptoms and decontaminating commonly touched surfaces.

Watch your distance! Wash your hands! Wear your mask! Stay safe!