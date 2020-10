Canacol Energy Ltd. To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, November 12, 2020; Hold Conference Call on Friday, November 13, 2020

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE; OTCQX:CNNEF; BVC:CNEC) will announce its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after the market closure. Senior Management will hold a Conference Call to discuss results on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. MST / 10:00 a.m. ET.



The conference call may be accessed by dial in or via webcast:

Pre-register for the Conference Call: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10149497/dc222df9d2 Dial In Toll Free: 1-844-784-1724 Participant International Dial In: 1-412-317-6716 Canada Toll Free: 1-866-450-4696 Colombia Toll Free: 01800-9-156803 UK Toll Free: 08082389064 Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cne201113.html

All remarks made during the conference call will be current at the time of the call and may not be updated to reflect subsequent material developments.



Third quarter 2020 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website until November 20, 2020. The transcript of the webcast will be posted on the website within five days after the call is completed.

Canacol is a gas exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNE.C, respectively.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “target”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur, including without limitation statements relating to estimated production rates from the Corporation’s properties and intended work programs and associated timelines. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. They are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change and the Corporation assumes no obligation to revise or update them to reflect new circumstances, except as required by law.

Contact Investor Relations:

IR@canacolenergy.com

Ph: +57 (1) 621 1747

Ph: +(1) 403-561-1648

Website: www.canacolenergy.com