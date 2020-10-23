Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
YANGAROO Announces Leadership Change

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YANGAROO Inc. (“Yangaroo”, “Company”), (TSX-V: YOO, OTCBB: YOOIF), a software leader in work-flow management and media distribution solutions, today announced that long serving President, CEO, Corporate Secretary and director Gary Moss has stepped down, effective immediately. To ensure a smooth transition, the Board of Directors of Yangaroo (the “Board”) has appointed Grant Schuetrumpf, President of the Advertising division and based in New York, to act as interim CEO during the Company’s next phase of growth.

Mr. Schuetrumpf has over 30 years' experience in global media services across the advertising, music, and entertainment industries. He will operate out of Yangaroo's New York and Toronto locations as soon as pandemic restrictions are eased.

Anthony Miller, Chair of the Board, said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Gary for his many years of service, first as a Director, followed by almost a decade as President and CEO, guiding the Company from its inception as a distribution innovator in the music sector to its current status as a major competitor in the North American broadcast distribution industry.”

About YANGAROO:
Yangaroo is a software leader in work-flow management solutions for advertising, music, and awards industries.  YANGAROO’s patented Digital Media Distribution System is a leading fast business to business cloud-based solution that provides clearance, delivery, and fast API integration for various work-flow challenges in media distribution.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF.

For YANGAROO Investor Inquiries:
Grant Schuetrumpf
Phone: (917) 819 9098
grant.schuetrumpf@yangaroo.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor Its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

