VERB Video Communications and Integrated Sales Tools Gain Traction in Remote Work Environment

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that the Company’s Software-as-a-Service sales enablement platform is continuing to gain traction with corporate clients as remote work, online selling and at-home business activities becomes the global norm.

With stay-at-home communications prevalent into the foreseeable future, we believe that there is growing demand for advanced tools that can facilitate conversations as well as real-time interaction. These tools include the ability to share videos and links, such as ‘click to buy’ and ‘click for more info.’ We believe that VERB’s sales enablement solutions bridge the gap between effective in-person selling and remote work and communications interaction by providing powerful interactive video-based features to its three sales solutions: verbCRM, its customer relationship management (CRM) tool for sales lead generation and content management with clickable in-video ecommerce capabilities, which has been completely integrated into CRM giant Salesforce’s platform; verbLIVE, its livestream ecommerce and webinar product, which we believe combines the best features of popular livestream platforms such as Zoom, Facebook Live and Webex with clickable in-video shopping capabilities; and verbLEARN, a learning management system for education and training with clickable in-video technology.

“Our customers have told us that they have experienced significant gains in their own customers’ engagement since deploying our SaaS selling platform,” said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. “In addition to the easy-to-use tools, VERB’s platform enables sales people to remotely pursue sales efforts with customers and prospects in a friction-free, video-based setting that provides a variety of sales-driving features and valuable real-time viewer engagement data and interaction analytics. Additionally, we are continuing to attract top talent to our team that we believe will strongly support our hypergrowth initiatives going forward.”

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLEARN (Learning Management System application), and verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding our expectation that remote work, online selling and at-home business activities is becoming the global norm; our expectation that stay-at-home communications will be prevalent into the foreseeable future; our belief that there is growing demand for advanced tools that can facilitate conversations as well as real-time interaction; our belief that VERB’s sales enablement solutions bridge the gap between effective in-person selling and remote work and communications interaction by providing powerful interactive video-based features to its three sales solutions: verbCRM, its customer relationship management (CRM) tool for sales lead generation and content management with clickable in-video ecommerce capabilities, which has been completely integrated into CRM giant Salesforce’s platform; verbLIVE, its livestream ecommerce and webinar product, which we believe combines the best features of popular livestream platforms such as Zoom, Facebook Live and Webex with clickable in-video shopping capabilities; and verbLEARN, a learning management system for education and training with clickable in-video technology; and our belief that continuing to attract top talent to our team will strongly support our hypergrowth initiatives going forward. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include risks associated with: the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our ability to successfully integrate SoloFire’s operations with our current operations; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions; and the risks described in the filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time, including the risks described under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on May 14, 2020, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on June 4, 2020, and which should be read in conjunction with our financial results and forward-looking statements contained therein, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on August 14, 2020, and which should be read in conjunction with our financial results and forward-looking statements contained therein. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.



Investor Relations Contact:

888.504.9929

investors@verb.tech



Media Contact:

855.250.2300, ext.107

info@verb.tech