The RealReal Opens Midwest Flagship Store

Expands Retail Presence with its Largest Store Yet on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile

Today, The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods—announced it has opened a Midwest flagship store on Chicago's iconic Magnificent Mile. Building on the success of its local Luxury Consignment Office, The RealReal is expanding its Chicago presence with a 12,000 square foot store that is creating 50 additional local jobs. The new flagship features shopping on both the main and mezzanine levels, as well as a Luxury Consignment Office and the company's fourth CaféCafé.



“What sets our stores apart is how far beyond the transaction they go. Stores are a way for us to deeply engage with our community, which is why experts and services are at the heart of our store experience,” said Rati Levesque, COO of The RealReal. “Opening our largest store yet gives us even more opportunity to create a rich experience for buyers and consignors. We hope this new flagship store will drive even more Chicagoans to support resale and help us make fashion more sustainable.”

The RealReal Miracle Mile brings together a host of features and services in an inviting space that reflects Chicago’s unique culture. Sustainability is also a focus for the store, from using sustainable materials to refurbishing vintage furniture to creating compostable packaging for the cafe.

Experts At Your Service

A glass-encased watchmaker station sits at the heart of the store, where shoppers can see horologists in action and consult with them for expert watch advice.

An onsite tailor provides custom fitting, alterations and apparel repairs from the store’s mezzanine tailoring department.

The store offers a full suite of repair services for handbags, shoes, jewelry and watches, helping extend the life of luxury goods.

The RealReal’s gemologists, handbag experts, stylists, resales specialists and valuation managers are available to shoppers and consignors, providing insight into resale value, details on unique pieces, complimentary valuations and much more.

A New Chicago Shopping Experience

The store offers women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags and accessories; beauty; fine jewelry and watches; home and art.

Everything in the store is for sale—including the furniture, art and decor—and new items are added every day.

Features include a Chicago-inspired sneaker loop, works by local artists, Art Deco decor, and retractable shopping closets that bring hundreds of additional items into the store.

The store merchandise is curated based on the brands, styles and trends The RealReal’s Chicago shoppers love, including Louis Vuitton and Gucci apparel and handbags; Tiffany & Co. and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry; Rolex and Cartier watches; Yeezy and Jordan sneakers; and Burberry and Moncler outerwear.

Clean Eating at the CaféCafé

The RealReal Chicago flagship store is located at 940 N. Michigan Ave. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. For additional information, or to book an appointment with one of the store’s experts, stylists or consignment managers, please visit www.therealreal.com/chicago .

About The RealReal, Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have 150+ in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by hundreds of brands, from Gucci to Cartier, supporting the circular economy. We make consigning effortless with free in-home pickup, drop-off service and direct shipping for individual consignors and estates. At our stores in Chicago, LA, NYC and San Francisco, customers can shop, consign, and meet with our experts. At our 10 Luxury Consignment Offices, five of which are in our retail stores, our expert staff provides free valuations.