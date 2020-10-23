Schulich’s new George Weston Ltd Centre for Sustainable Supply Chains to develop next generation of supply chain leaders

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schulich School of Business at York University is pleased to announce the creation of the George Weston Ltd Centre for Sustainable Supply Chains, made possible by significant support from George Weston Ltd.



Building on Schulich’s unique Master of Supply Chain Management program, leading-edge research and George Weston Ltd’s world-class expertise in sustainable supply chains, the new Centre will become a leading global hub. David Johnston, Professor of Operations Management and Information Systems and Director of Schulich’s Master of Supply Chain Management program, will become Director of the Centre.

The Centre will bring together diverse stakeholders to explore how best to create and secure supply chains facing major challenges ahead, such as climate change, digital transformation, supply disruptions and pandemics. It will share supply chain best practices to the many vital sectors that drive our modern economy, and it will develop the next generation of responsible industry leaders.

“Supply chains are the heart of Canada’s economy and provide the food, medication, and other items Canadians need by connecting communities from coast to coast to coast,” said Galen Weston, Chairman and CEO of George Weston Ltd. “We are delighted to partner with the Schulich School of Business to deepen our country’s expertise and develop sustainable supply chains that will contribute to a stronger, more resilient Canada.”

“At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted existing challenges related to the flow of goods and services, the George Weston Ltd Centre for Sustainable Supply Chains will create new opportunities to grow and support inclusive, prosperous and healthy economies and communities,” said President and Vice-Chancellor Rhonda Lenton. “We are grateful to be partnering with industry leaders like George Weston Ltd, who share York’s commitment to driving positive change in Canada and the world through innovation.”

“We wish to sincerely thank George Weston Ltd for the company’s strong support of this important new initiative,” said Schulich Interim Dean Detlev Zwick. “The new Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Supply Chains will become a leading global hub of research in a sector that is vital to our social and economic well-being.”

Today’s partnership resulted from Schulich’s Leading Change Campaign, which concluded in June 2020. Leading Change was the School’s most comprehensive and ambitious fundraising and alumni engagement campaign to date. Under the leadership of Dean Emeritus Dezsö J. Horváth and the Leading Change Campaign Cabinet, the Campaign raised more than $65 million. Leading Change was an initiative of York University’s IMPACT Campaign.

About Schulich

Global, innovative and diverse, Schulich offers business programs year-round at its state-of-the-art complex at York University; at its Miles S. Nadal Management Centre located in the heart of the Toronto’s financial district; and at its campus in Hyderabad, India. Schulich offers undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate business degrees that lead to rewarding careers in the private, public and nonprofit sectors, and has more than 32,000 alumni working in over 90 countries. The School pioneered Canada’s first International MBA and International BBA degrees, as well as North America’s first ever cross-border Executive MBA degree, the Kellogg-Schulich Executive MBA. The School has one of the largest portfolios of one-year, specialized Masters programs of any business school in North America.

About George Weston Ltd

George Weston Ltd is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its three reportable operating segments, Loblaw Companies Limited, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Weston Foods. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. Choice Properties owns, manages and develops a high-quality portfolio of commercial retail, industrial, office and residential properties across Canada. The Weston Foods operating segment includes a leading North American bakery that offers packaged bread and rolls in Canada as well as frozen and artisan bread and rolls, cakes, donuts, pies, biscuits and alternatives throughout Canada and the U.S.

