SaTT: On the Road to True Decentralization

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The smart advertising token marketplace project SaTT announced today their roadmap towards decentralization, targeting towards being an open source project within 6 months to a year.



With a timeline that ranges from October 2020 to June 2021, SaTT released the first draft of their roadmap of the various developments that would take place as the project aims to switch their wallet and advertising platform to open source mode.

Citing benefits from “community contributions”, SaTT announced that being open source would allow the project to “exceed [their] vision and know-how”, thereby establishing SaTT as a “universal reference”.

Indeed, the ultimate destination for a blockchain token project, following the path of decentralization principles, is to be open source. Currently, Bitcoin and Ethereum, both open source, remain the two largest crypto tokens by market capitalization.

The following are some highlights from the roadmap :

Nov 2020. A POC large-scale testing campaign on the blockchain with the goal of introducing the practical use case of the SaTT smart contract and platform to an informed public.





A POC large-scale testing campaign on the blockchain with the goal of introducing the practical use case of the SaTT smart contract and platform to an informed public. Dec 2020. Installation of a direct sales system for SaTT on the platform and opening the IHave code of the IHave Android and iOS application - a turnkey wallet. This will be the very first code to become open-source.





Installation of a direct sales system for SaTT on the platform and opening the IHave code of the IHave Android and iOS application - a turnkey wallet. This will be the very first code to become open-source. January 2021. Integrating features that will identify, score and certify influencers. Opening the code of existing blockchain oracles (Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram). Activating an oracle bounty challenge with the aim of bringing together a community of developers to overcome the challenges of oracle creation.





Integrating features that will identify, score and certify influencers. Opening the code of existing blockchain oracles (Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram). Activating an oracle bounty challenge with the aim of bringing together a community of developers to overcome the challenges of oracle creation. February 2021. Rolling out IHave v1.2 and integrating a new user interface for the SaTT wallet.





Rolling out IHave v1.2 and integrating a new user interface for the SaTT wallet. March 2021. Opening the front end code of the SaTT platform to the developer community for them to participate in its development. Rolling out IHave v2.0 and integrating google authentication into the wallet.





Opening the front end code of the SaTT platform to the developer community for them to participate in its development. Rolling out IHave v2.0 and integrating google authentication into the wallet. April 2021. Wallet API v2 and then opening the code to developers. Integration of MetaMask Connect to SaTT wallet.





Wallet API v2 and then opening the code to developers. Integration of MetaMask Connect to SaTT wallet. May 2021. Implementation of Uniswap-type liquidity pool system on 3Xchange, SaTT’s DEX (decentralized exchange). PayBySaTT modules for ecommerce payments.





Implementation of Uniswap-type liquidity pool system on 3Xchange, SaTT’s DEX (decentralized exchange). PayBySaTT modules for ecommerce payments. June 2021. And finally! Opening of the SaTT wallet and SaTT campaign’s back-end code.



With a mapped out step-by-step implementation towards open source mode, all eyes will be on the SaTT smart advertising marketplace project as it manoeuvres its way towards true decentralization.

About SaTT

SaTT, which stands for Smart Advertising Transaction Token, is a utility token that enables advertisers to buy smart advertising services on its ethereum-based dApp. All transactions between advertisers and influencers/publishers are governed by the SaTT smart contract which ensures speed, transparency and security, and is cost-efficient.

The SaTT dApp helps to quantify ROI by using blockchain oracles to retrieve data from 3rd-party API of social media platforms like Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc. Actions performed, such as LIKES, SHARES, VIEWS, TWEETS etc. can then be evaluated and if all criteria is successfully met, payments are triggered automatically from the advertiser’s preloaded budget to the wallet of the influencer/publisher. Fast, tamper-proof, secure and cost-efficient, the SaTT smart advertising system is a perfect use case of the ethereum smart contract. https://satt-token.com

SaTT Officials:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SaTT_Token

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/SaTT.Token

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/satt-token

Telegram: https://t.me/satttoken

Bitcoin Talk: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522

Medium: https://medium.com/@satt.atayen

Github: https://github.com/Atayen/satt-js