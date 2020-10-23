Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,989 in the last 365 days.

Fraser Institute Media Advisory: Fraser Institute’s annual Quebec secondary school rankings coming Saturday, Oct. 24

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, Oct. 24, the Fraser Institute will release the Report Card on Quebec’s Secondary Schools 2020, the go-to source for measuring school improvement.

It provides parents with information they can’t easily get anywhere else by showing which Quebec public and private secondary schools have improved or fallen behind, based on data derived largely from provincewide test results.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 5:00 a.m. Eastern.

The complete results for all 473 secondary schools will also be available at www.compareschoolrankings.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Yanick Labrie, Senior Fellow, Fraser Institute
Email: communications@fraserinstitute.org

To arrange interviews or for more information, please contact:
Mark Hasiuk, Fraser Institute
(604) 688-0221 ext. 517
mark.hasiuk@fraserinstitute.org

                   Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org

Primary Logo

You just read:

Fraser Institute Media Advisory: Fraser Institute’s annual Quebec secondary school rankings coming Saturday, Oct. 24

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.