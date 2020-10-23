Fraser Institute Media Advisory: Fraser Institute’s annual Quebec secondary school rankings coming Saturday, Oct. 24

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, Oct. 24, the Fraser Institute will release the Report Card on Quebec’s Secondary Schools 2020, the go-to source for measuring school improvement.



It provides parents with information they can’t easily get anywhere else by showing which Quebec public and private secondary schools have improved or fallen behind, based on data derived largely from provincewide test results.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 5:00 a.m. Eastern.

The complete results for all 473 secondary schools will also be available at www.compareschoolrankings.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Yanick Labrie, Senior Fellow, Fraser Institute

Email: communications@fraserinstitute.org

To arrange interviews or for more information, please contact:

Mark Hasiuk, Fraser Institute

(604) 688-0221 ext. 517

mark.hasiuk@fraserinstitute.org

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Like us on Facebook