Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,000 in the last 365 days.

Minister McConalogue announces further 33 grant awards by EMFF Fisheries Local Action Groups

The Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D., today announced a third tranche in 2020 of grant awards worth €558,039 to 33 local community groups and micro enterprises by five of the Fisheries Local Action Groups established under Ireland’s European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Programme. The grants are co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union.

                            

Announcing the third tranche of awards, Minister McConalogue said, “I am delighted to announce today a further 33 coastal projects to benefit from EMFF funding through the Fisheries Local Action Groups established as part of my Department’s EMFF Programme supporting the development of our seafood sector and coastal communities. These latest grant awards mean a total of €3.3 million FLAG funding has been awarded this year alone to 188 coastal projects.” 

 

Minister McConalogue added, “These projects will provide valuable economic and social benefits to our coastal communities during a difficult period for many. This is just one of the ways in which my Department’s EMFF Programme is making a positive difference to our coastal communities.”

 

Details of the FLAG scheme and how to apply can be found at www.bim.ie/schemes/

 

Notes for the Editor:

Fisheries Fund

 

 

The EMFF Operational Programme was launched in January 2016.  The Programme provides €240m in funding to the seafood sector (fisheries, aquaculture and seafood processing) over the period 2014 to 2020. The Programme is co-funded by the Exchequer and the EU.

 

FLAG, Fisheries Local Area Action Group (2014 – 2020) is a coastal community development strategy with a fund of €12 million for 7 designated Irish coastal communities. The 7 FLAGs are South FLAG (Cork), Southwest (Kerry, Limerick), South East (Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow) West, (Galway, Clare), Northwest (Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim), North (Donegal), and North East (Dublin, Louth, Meath).

 

Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM), the Seafood Development Agency, assists FLAGs to deliver this scheme through administering supports via grant-aid, training and on the ground facilitation, with dedicated regional FLAG coordinators in each region.

 

The grant awards were as follows:

 

 

FLAG

Number projects

Total Investment

Grant Awards

South

10

€167,875

€110,921

Southeast

6

€182,160

€145,728

North

4

€172,630

€104,904

Northwest

4

€207,321

€89,978

West

9

€157,025

€106,509

Total

33

€887,012

€558,039

 

 

Details of the individual grant awards are set out below for each of the 5 FLAGs.

 

FLAG South

 

 

 

 

Applicant

Project Title

Rate

Total Cost

Grant Aid

Ring Rowing Club

Equipment

80%

6,500.00

5,200.00

Courtmacsherry Rowing Club CLG

Equipment

80%

9,985.00

7,988.00

Oceans of Discovery

Oceans of Discovery Scuba Diving & Marine Education / Promoting Corks Underwater World

50%

20,063.00

10,031.50

Wild Atlantic Glamping Ltd.

Equipment

50%

11,252.00

5,626.00

Clean Coasts Ballynamona

Equipment

80%

31,666.80

25,333.44

Bantry Inshore Search & Rescue Association CLG

Equipment

80%

22,448.00

17,958.40

Gecko Adventures

Watersports Equipment

50%

30,016.00

15,008.00

Ballycotton Development Company Limited

Village Island Mural

80%

1,142.00

913.60

Elln Hutchins

Seaweed Educational Supports

80%

9,902.00

7,921.60

Baltimore Community Council

Croí Na Mara

60%

24,900.00

14,940.00

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

167,874.80

110,920.54

 

 

 

 

 

FLAG Southeast

 

 

 

 

Applicant

Project Title

Rate

Total Cost

Grant Aid

Southend Family Resource Centre / Southend Community Development Group

Southend Kayak Group and Rocks development

80%

14,083.05

11,266.44

Wicklow Aquanauts

Upgrading & Development of Current Facilities

80%

9,349.00

7,479.20

Ramsgrange Mens Shed

Ramsgrange Mens Shed Wood Work Project enhancement

80%

7,357.00

5,885.60

Dungarvan Men's Shed Association

Upgrading Facilities

80%

43,395.25

34,716.20

St Kearns Rowing Club

Anti Vandal Unit and Rowing Machines to teach rowing techniques

80%

27,975.30

22,380.24

Our Lady’s Island Community Development Company Ltd.

Our Lady's Island Tourist Interpretive centre

80%

80,000.00

64,000.00

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

182,159.60

145,727.68

 

 

 

 

 

FLAG North

 

 

 

 

Applicant

Project Title

Rate

Total Cost

Grant Aid

Donegal County Council

Harbour Facilities

60%

26,400.00

15,840.00

Coiste Forbartha na Carraige

Footbridge

80%

32,627.12

26,101.70

On the Rocks

Pods

40%

69,800.00

27,920.00

Muileann Coirce Leitir CTR

Siúlóid Abhainn na Timpeallachta (Environmental River Walk)

80%

43,803.32

35,042.66

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

172,630.44

104,904.35

 

 

 

 

 

FLAG Northwest

 

 

 

 

Applicant

Project Title

Rate

Total Cost

Grant Aid

Mayo North Destination Steering Group

Support for Mayo North Tourism promotion and development plan 2020 – 2023

80%

22,623.27

18,098.62

Jasmin Priegelmeir

Cré Clare Island Pottery Shop

40%

14,698.05

5,879.22

Mayo County Council/Belmullet Tidy Towns

Mayo County Council/Belmullet Tidy Towns

33%

150,000.00

50,000.00

Ceide Coast Community

Feasibility study for Ceide Coast Incubation Hub

80%

20,000.00

16,000.00

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

207,321.32

89,977.84

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FLAG West

 

 

 

 

Applicant

Project Title

Rate

Total Cost

Grant Aid

J & S Ocean Products

Upgrading Processing Equipment

80%

16,549.00

13,239.20

Séamus Ó Flatharta

Inis Oírr Glamping and Campsite

40%

17,460.00

6,984.00

Oranmore Castle

Oranmore Castle Cultural Centre

40%

42,553.21

17,021.28

Calluragh House Concerts

Workshop Improvements

40%

7,801.00

3,120.40

Loop Head Tourism Ltd

Development of the tourism product on Loop Head peninsula which will have a positive effect on the local communities

80%

4,900.00

3,920.00

Cuan Beo CLG

Cuan Beo - Implementing a holistic approach to sustainability in Galway Bay 2020

80%

16,191.55

12,953.24

Spiddal Craft & Design Centre

Online marketing campaign

80%

6,500.00

5,200.00

Owen O Connell

Training

50%

2,000.00

1,000.00

Údarás na Gaeltachta

Slí Chonamara Trail

100%

43,070.58

43,070.58

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

157,025.34

106,508.70

 

 

 

 

 

 

Overall Total

 

887,011.50

558,039.12

 

 

 

ENDS

Date Released: 23 October 2020

You just read:

Minister McConalogue announces further 33 grant awards by EMFF Fisheries Local Action Groups

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.