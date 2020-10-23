Minister McConalogue announces further 33 grant awards by EMFF Fisheries Local Action Groups

The Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D., today announced a third tranche in 2020 of grant awards worth €558,039 to 33 local community groups and micro enterprises by five of the Fisheries Local Action Groups established under Ireland’s European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Programme. The grants are co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union.

Announcing the third tranche of awards, Minister McConalogue said, “I am delighted to announce today a further 33 coastal projects to benefit from EMFF funding through the Fisheries Local Action Groups established as part of my Department’s EMFF Programme supporting the development of our seafood sector and coastal communities. These latest grant awards mean a total of €3.3 million FLAG funding has been awarded this year alone to 188 coastal projects.”

Minister McConalogue added, “These projects will provide valuable economic and social benefits to our coastal communities during a difficult period for many. This is just one of the ways in which my Department’s EMFF Programme is making a positive difference to our coastal communities.”

Details of the FLAG scheme and how to apply can be found at www.bim.ie/schemes/

Notes for the Editor:

The EMFF Operational Programme was launched in January 2016. The Programme provides €240m in funding to the seafood sector (fisheries, aquaculture and seafood processing) over the period 2014 to 2020. The Programme is co-funded by the Exchequer and the EU.

FLAG, Fisheries Local Area Action Group (2014 – 2020) is a coastal community development strategy with a fund of €12 million for 7 designated Irish coastal communities. The 7 FLAGs are South FLAG (Cork), Southwest (Kerry, Limerick), South East (Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow) West, (Galway, Clare), Northwest (Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim), North (Donegal), and North East (Dublin, Louth, Meath).

Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM), the Seafood Development Agency, assists FLAGs to deliver this scheme through administering supports via grant-aid, training and on the ground facilitation, with dedicated regional FLAG coordinators in each region.

The grant awards were as follows:

FLAG Number projects Total Investment Grant Awards South 10 €167,875 €110,921 Southeast 6 €182,160 €145,728 North 4 €172,630 €104,904 Northwest 4 €207,321 €89,978 West 9 €157,025 €106,509 Total 33 €887,012 €558,039

Details of the individual grant awards are set out below for each of the 5 FLAGs.

FLAG South Applicant Project Title Rate Total Cost Grant Aid Ring Rowing Club Equipment 80% 6,500.00 5,200.00 Courtmacsherry Rowing Club CLG Equipment 80% 9,985.00 7,988.00 Oceans of Discovery Oceans of Discovery Scuba Diving & Marine Education / Promoting Corks Underwater World 50% 20,063.00 10,031.50 Wild Atlantic Glamping Ltd. Equipment 50% 11,252.00 5,626.00 Clean Coasts Ballynamona Equipment 80% 31,666.80 25,333.44 Bantry Inshore Search & Rescue Association CLG Equipment 80% 22,448.00 17,958.40 Gecko Adventures Watersports Equipment 50% 30,016.00 15,008.00 Ballycotton Development Company Limited Village Island Mural 80% 1,142.00 913.60 Elln Hutchins Seaweed Educational Supports 80% 9,902.00 7,921.60 Baltimore Community Council Croí Na Mara 60% 24,900.00 14,940.00 Total 167,874.80 110,920.54 FLAG Southeast Applicant Project Title Rate Total Cost Grant Aid Southend Family Resource Centre / Southend Community Development Group Southend Kayak Group and Rocks development 80% 14,083.05 11,266.44 Wicklow Aquanauts Upgrading & Development of Current Facilities 80% 9,349.00 7,479.20 Ramsgrange Mens Shed Ramsgrange Mens Shed Wood Work Project enhancement 80% 7,357.00 5,885.60 Dungarvan Men's Shed Association Upgrading Facilities 80% 43,395.25 34,716.20 St Kearns Rowing Club Anti Vandal Unit and Rowing Machines to teach rowing techniques 80% 27,975.30 22,380.24 Our Lady’s Island Community Development Company Ltd. Our Lady's Island Tourist Interpretive centre 80% 80,000.00 64,000.00 Total 182,159.60 145,727.68 FLAG North Applicant Project Title Rate Total Cost Grant Aid Donegal County Council Harbour Facilities 60% 26,400.00 15,840.00 Coiste Forbartha na Carraige Footbridge 80% 32,627.12 26,101.70 On the Rocks Pods 40% 69,800.00 27,920.00 Muileann Coirce Leitir CTR Siúlóid Abhainn na Timpeallachta (Environmental River Walk) 80% 43,803.32 35,042.66 Total 172,630.44 104,904.35 FLAG Northwest Applicant Project Title Rate Total Cost Grant Aid Mayo North Destination Steering Group Support for Mayo North Tourism promotion and development plan 2020 – 2023 80% 22,623.27 18,098.62 Jasmin Priegelmeir Cré Clare Island Pottery Shop 40% 14,698.05 5,879.22 Mayo County Council/Belmullet Tidy Towns Mayo County Council/Belmullet Tidy Towns 33% 150,000.00 50,000.00 Ceide Coast Community Feasibility study for Ceide Coast Incubation Hub 80% 20,000.00 16,000.00 Total 207,321.32 89,977.84

FLAG West Applicant Project Title Rate Total Cost Grant Aid J & S Ocean Products Upgrading Processing Equipment 80% 16,549.00 13,239.20 Séamus Ó Flatharta Inis Oírr Glamping and Campsite 40% 17,460.00 6,984.00 Oranmore Castle Oranmore Castle Cultural Centre 40% 42,553.21 17,021.28 Calluragh House Concerts Workshop Improvements 40% 7,801.00 3,120.40 Loop Head Tourism Ltd Development of the tourism product on Loop Head peninsula which will have a positive effect on the local communities 80% 4,900.00 3,920.00 Cuan Beo CLG Cuan Beo - Implementing a holistic approach to sustainability in Galway Bay 2020 80% 16,191.55 12,953.24 Spiddal Craft & Design Centre Online marketing campaign 80% 6,500.00 5,200.00 Owen O Connell Training 50% 2,000.00 1,000.00 Údarás na Gaeltachta Slí Chonamara Trail 100% 43,070.58 43,070.58 Total 157,025.34 106,508.70 Overall Total 887,011.50 558,039.12

ENDS

Date Released: 23 October 2020