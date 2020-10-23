Trueline makes list of Maine’s Best Places to Work—again

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Maine, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifth year in a row, Portland-based marketing agency Trueline has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine.

The company, one of 84 on this year’s list, was the No. 18 business among those with under 50 employees.

Conducted annually by a third-party group of Maine businesses and state agencies, the survey-based contest uses anonymous responses from employees to quantify a company’s work culture, management, office accommodations, policies and more.

According to CEO Haj Carr, Trueline’s inclusion on this year’s list highlights employees’ dedication to the business—and to each other—especially during a global health crisis.

“This is a testament to the camaraderie we’ve built and the desire of our employees to continue to work hard, work together and have fun, despite the obvious challenges we’re all facing,” says Carr. “I’m really grateful we can continue to support people even during the pandemic—really.”

Endorsed by Mainebiz, the Maine State Chamber of Commerce and the Maine HR Convention, the Best Places to Work in Maine list is comprised of 84 companies in three size categories: small (15-49 U.S. employees), medium (50-249) and large (250-plus).

Founded in 2007, Trueline offers strategy, content and design services to companies from across the industry spectrum—both in Maine and around the world.

In March, Trueline closed its office in downtown Portland in response to the COVID pandemic. After a challenging first month, the company has seen record revenues, has brought on new employees from around the country and continues to provide the same services and content clients have come to expect.

