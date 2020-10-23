Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (22 October 2020)
As at 22 October 2020, Zimbabwe had 8 242 confirmed cases, including 7 742 recoveries and 236 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
