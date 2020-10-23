Middlesex Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A304499

TROOPER: Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/21/2020 2308 hours

LOCATION: Fayston, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Nathaniel J. Lord

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release information on victims of domestic violence

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a family fight in Fayston, VT. Troopers spoke with the victim and were initially unable to locate the accused as he had left the residence. On 10/22/2020 Troopers located the accused in Roxbury, VT. After gathering statements from the victim and offender, it was determined that Lord had physically assaulted the victim who is a household member. Lord was subsequently arrested for aggravated domestic assault and transported to the Middlesex State Police barracks for processing. Lord was later released on conditions and ordered to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal division on 10/23/2020.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 10/23/2020 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached