Middlesex Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

             

 

CASE#:20A304499

 

TROOPER: Jacob Fox                                  

 

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

 

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

 

DATE/TIME: 10/21/2020 2308 hours

 

LOCATION: Fayston, VT

 

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

 

ACCUSED: Nathaniel J. Lord                      

 

AGE: 47

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, VT 

 

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release information on victims of domestic violence

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a family fight in Fayston, VT. Troopers spoke with the victim and were initially unable to locate the accused as he had left the residence. On 10/22/2020 Troopers located the accused in Roxbury, VT. After gathering statements from the victim and offender, it was determined that Lord had physically assaulted the victim who is a household member. Lord was subsequently arrested for aggravated domestic assault and transported to the Middlesex State Police barracks for processing. Lord was later released on conditions and ordered to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal division on 10/23/2020.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT DATE: 10/23/2020 1230 hours 

 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

 

LODGED LOCATION: N/A            

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

