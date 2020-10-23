Middlesex Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A304499
TROOPER: Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/21/2020 2308 hours
LOCATION: Fayston, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Nathaniel J. Lord
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release information on victims of domestic violence
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a family fight in Fayston, VT. Troopers spoke with the victim and were initially unable to locate the accused as he had left the residence. On 10/22/2020 Troopers located the accused in Roxbury, VT. After gathering statements from the victim and offender, it was determined that Lord had physically assaulted the victim who is a household member. Lord was subsequently arrested for aggravated domestic assault and transported to the Middlesex State Police barracks for processing. Lord was later released on conditions and ordered to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal division on 10/23/2020.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 10/23/2020 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached